Brunswick and Glynn County Commissioners came together Tuesday to hear from the U.S. Census Bureau.
“Every 10 years, as constitutionally mandated, the U.S. Census Bureau attempts to count everybody on America soil. 2020 will be no different. We will count everybody once, only once, and we will count them in the right place,” said Thad Wright, U.S. Census Bureau partnership specialist.
Congressional seats are distributed based on the census, redistricting efforts rely heavily on census counts and billions of dollars are awarded based on census numbers, Wright explained.
He also noted that, during the census, the bureau will be the largest employer in the state. Hiring will be done mostly online. A mobile recruiter will travel around, and the Department of Labor will also be posting jobs.
The census will kick off on April 1, 2020, he said, but this time around the bureau will distribute census questionnaires primarily online.
“In 2020, it will be the first time we ask everybody to respond online. They will get a total of four mailers and it will ask them to go online,” Wright said. “In Glynn County, not too worried about people’s ability to get online. We have pretty good connectivity and cellular phone usage. We will come up with some ideas on how to reach out to the individuals who do not have that readily, free of charge.”
Those who can’t access an online questionnaire will be able to call a toll-free number, where a census bureau employee will help them fill out the questionnaire. If they so desire, anyone can request the bureau mail them a questionnaire by calling the number.
To help get the most accurate results from the census, Wright said the city and county will be asked to form a complete count committee.
If they decide to do so, the county and city will either establish a countywide complete county committee or two separate committees.
Wright said the commissions should appoint “shareholders as well as trusted voices” to the committee to “develop activities to raise census awareness among community households and (urge) them to complete the census accurately and timely.”
The bureau has multiple programs the county and committee can assist in to make sure the census count is as accurate as possible.
Both the city and county would also appoint liaisons to manage the committees and report back to the commissions, Wright said.
“We’re going to encourage that with all municipalities, to set up a complete count committee,” Wright said.
The bureau will focus its efforts on the areas with historically low response rates, hopefully encouraging them to respond in the future as well.
Wright said the bureau has a harder time getting a count of those in the south side of Brunswick. Roughly 31 percent of citizens in that part of town don’t respond to questionnaires.
On the other end, he said the neighborhoods along Golden Isles Parkway generally respond the most frequently, with only 14 percent generally not responding.
City commissioner Julie Martin asked how the census takers plan to count the homeless population.
Community Development Director Pamela Thompson said the committee will work on the best way to handle that.
Given the low national unemployment rate, county commissioner Wayne Neal asked if the bureau could recruit enough people from the Golden Isles area.
Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey said underemployment is an issue locally, so it likely won’t be a problem. In fact, the bureau may have too many applicants to offer many full-time jobs, county commission Allen Booker added.
Following the joint meeting, the county held a work session to hear about condemnation efforts in the county.
“To give you some history, the process originally had been spearheaded by our fire marshal,” Thompson said. “When Capt. (Jerome) Johnson retired, we looked at that process to see what was the best way to administer it.”
Most of the work was purely administrative, she explained. Assigning that portion of the work to one employee and calling in fire department personnel simply for inspections sped the process up considerably, she said.
Dedicating a new full-time position to processing condemnations is the best move the county could have made, she added. Her department has processed more condemnations in the past two months than it did in the previous year, Thompson said.
Senior Assistant County Attorney Will Worley spoke about a new nuisance abatement ordinance in the works that should significantly reduce the time it takes to condemn a property.
At best they could reduce the process to 45 days, he said.
Commissioner Bill Brunson said that that was fine, as condemnation should be an onerous process. It shouldn’t be too easy to tear someone’s house down just because their grass is too tall, he added.
The commission discussed one particular property at length: 130 Belle Point Parkway.
It’s been a thorn in the county’s side for years, commissioner Bob Coleman said, asking if the new process would speed its condemnation up.
Worley explained the situation with the property, saying that the county had been close to condemnation last year. One of the parties with a lien on the property contacted them and asked them not to go through with the condemnation, however. They were near to closing on it and would demolish it once complete.
There’s been no movement since that time, however. The lawsuit was resubmitted and the county is going back through the process, Worley said. It’s not a situation the new ordinance would help them with very much, he explained.
Commission chairman Mike Browning asked if the new ordinance could be on the agenda for Thursday’s county commission meeting, and Worley responded that it’s still going through a drafting phase.