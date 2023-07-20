City commissioners voted to renew an agreement with the Glynn County Police Department and enter into an agreement with the Glynn County Sheriff's Office for assistance with law enforcement in the city.

Under the agreement, the city will pay $37 an hour for a deputy and $43 an hour for any overtime. If a sergeant is required, the city will pay $42 an hour and $50 an hour for any overtime.

Tags

Recommended for you

More from this section

Microblading is time-saver with beautiful results

Microblading is time-saver with beautiful results

When you have tried every pencil, powder, gel and stencil at the makeup counter and your brows are still not to your liking, microblading, offered at Golden Isles Center for Plastic Surgery by our certified microblading technician, Maryann, may be your next solution. Microblading has grown s…