City commissioners voted to renew an agreement with the Glynn County Police Department and enter into an agreement with the Glynn County Sheriff's Office for assistance with law enforcement in the city.
Under the agreement, the city will pay $37 an hour for a deputy and $43 an hour for any overtime. If a sergeant is required, the city will pay $42 an hour and $50 an hour for any overtime.
Brunswick Police Chief Kevin Jones said the sheriff's office has already been helping the city three to five nights a week at no charge.
“The sheriff is a constitutional officer and has a little bit more authority than a police department, so he can come into the county or the city and enforce the laws wherever,” Jones said. “So far they've not sent a bill and not charged us anything.”
Brunswick Mayor Cosby Johnson was worried how it would look if the city backs out of the agreements.
Johnson said no elected official wants to be in the position of taking an affirmative vote to provide less public safety coverage for their constituents.
“We would have to take an actual vote to terminate an agreement, which would put any commissioner in a tough position,” Johnson said. “... We are by proxy wrapping us into an agreement that leaves us in that position forever.”
That shouldn't be an issue, said City Attorney Brian Corry. The contract will be automatically renewed on a monthly basis for three months, after which it will lapse if not renewed by vote. Cancelation is subject to 30 days notice.
The terms of the contract are similar to the one the city signed with the Glynn County Police Department in May 2022. Commissioners extended that contract through March 2024.
Commissioners also heard from the Rev. Alan Akridge, pastor of St. Mark's Episcopal Church, about The Well's plans to reopen. The Well is a daytime shelter and hospitality center for the homeless on Gloucester Street.
“For us, it's never been an issue about homelessness but about criminal behavior,” Akridge said.
Since the city voted to impose a 65-day closure on The Well in April – which the facility willingly complied with – issues church members had reported with homeless individuals disappeared, he said. Members feel safer and able to walk up and down Gloucester without worry.
He did not dispute the need for the daytime services The Well provides, but Akridge said it could be better located.
“There's no perfect location, but I believe it's pretty obvious to anyone who lives and works downtown that next door to a children's shelter, next door to a Christian women's shelter, (near) a school parking lot and within several blocks of multiple worship spaces and a children's day school is one of the worst possible locations,” Akridge said.
Prior to the meeting, commissioners discussed an update to the city's comprehensive plan.
The plan is lacking when it comes to big developments, such as Liberty Harbor and the Island View apartments, Johnson said. For one, they need to be included in a plan for pedestrian connectivity to major destinations like the College of Coastal Georgia and downtown.
“We talk about it kinda, but what I don't see is a locked-in group of community partners … who really know how to develop large parcels,” Cosby said.
The city should be ready to be the “tip of the spear” when it comes to large-scale developments with a consistent and efficient planning and development review process, he said. The group would be involved in this process. Such a group should include prominent residents of Brunswick's neighborhoods, business leaders and city and county officials, among others, he said.
Johnson announced the city had completed the process to get three derelict homes on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, near the intersection with G Street, demolished.
Commissioners entered into a closed session at the end of the meeting to discuss litigation.
The commission's next regular meeting is scheduled for Aug. 2.