The decision to remove a Confederate monument from a city park was made Wednesday with no announcement about where it will go.
Mayor Cornell Harvey said legal hurdles have to be cleared, but he knows what he’d prefer after it is taken out of Hanover Square.
“If it clears the legal hurdles, it will be taken down and it will be stored somewhere,” he said.
While in storage, Harvey said a search will be conducted to find it a new home — and it might not be in the Golden Isles.
“There has to be a Confederate museum somewhere in the country that would take that,” Harvey said.
Part of the problem critics of the monument have is the inscription at the base describing the American Civil War as an “unconstitutional” invasion by Northern troops.
“We have heard some good history and some bad history, as well,” Harvey said. “African-Americans, they overcame a lot.”
Harvey said city officials don’t believe they own the monument, which gives them the legal right to remove it from city property.
Commissioners rejected a motion 3-2 from Johnny Cason at the meeting to keep the monument where it has stood since 1902.
A subsequent motion from commissioner Vincent Williams was approved by a 4-1 vote to remove the monument. While the monument remains in Hanover Square, city officials may erect interpretive markers to give a more complete story of the American Civil War and the role of Black soldiers who served in the region.
The monument became an issue in July amid protests in the wake of Ahmaud Arbery’s shooting death. It was defaced with the letters BLM in black paint last summer.
It’s uncertain whether any potential legal obstacles will surface before it is removed and placed in storage.
After the monument vote Wednesday, commissioners reviewed a proposed SPLOST VII list of projects and plan to make some additions and deletions.
“We refined the list a little more, but it’s still a work in progress,” Harvey said.
One of the additions will be funding for equipment for the public works department, as well as increased funding for improvements to city squares.
Harvey said city and county officials will discuss a possible SPLOST VII during a meeting between the two governments next week.
City officials also approved a contract amendment with Lone Wolf Resources for the T Street Landfill, but delayed votes on proposed alcohol ordinance changes and approval of a deed of conveyance to the Brunswick-Glynn Joint Water and Sewer Commission.