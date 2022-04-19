The city of Brunswick could soon add a new holiday to its calendar.
City officials at Wednesday’s meeting will consider celebrating Juneteenth on June 19 each year to commemorate the day when slaves learned they were free.
The city, if commissioners approve the proposal, will join the federal government in commemorating Juneteenth, which was signed into law as a federal holiday in 2021.
In other business, city officials will consider an intergovernmental agreement with Glynn County at Wednesday’s meeting for renovations to city sidewalks and squares.
Funding for the $250,000 improvements comes from County Commissioner Walter Rafolski’s discretionary fund for the work.
Tide control devices will also be considered for two locations — U.S. 17 Tide Control and Ports Authority Tide Control. The city has received a Coastal Incentive Grant through the Georgia Department of Natural Resources to design and permit tide control structures at five outfalls along U.S. 17 and nine outfalls within the Riverside neighborhood.
City Manager Regina McDuffie will update commissioners on a $10 million grant to address stormwater and drainage issues in College Park, $6 million in improvements planned for St. Marks Tower, and community development block grants for disaster relief from Hurricane Irma and tornadoes in 2017.
Wednesday’s city commission starts at 6 p.m. in the second floor meeting room at Old City Hall, 1229 Newcastle St. in Brunswick. The meeting can be viewed online at facebook.com/citybwkga or cityofbrunswick-ga-gov.zoom.us/s/96229405210.