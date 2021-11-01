Brunswick officials will consider the establishment of an Enterprise Zone at Wednesday’s City Commission meeting to help pay for the rehabilitation of the Leotis Building in downtown Brunswick.
Bay & Gloucester LLC, the company applying for the permit, is asking the city to abate building permit fees, the business license administration fees for the first year, sign permit fees and city property taxes.
If the fees are waived for the first year of operation, the applicant will save more than $58,000. The city property tax abatement is for 10 years at the discretion of city commissioners.
The building will feature 32,000 square feet of retail and residential space, with the upper floors called Port City Lofts. It will feature 12 residential loft units, including one-bedroom, two-bedroom and studio lofts.
Enterprise zone approval will allow the city to waive permitting and inspection fees, as well as give an incremental tax break that ends after 10 years.
In all, it will save the business $117,000, city officials said.
The project will create 25 new jobs downtown.
In other scheduled business, city commissioners will:
• Consider renewal of the city employee health care coverage with Cigna Network Preferred Provider Organization. The recommendation is to renew the plan.
• Hold a public hearing to consider an annexation petition. The owner is asking to rezone a .73-acre parcel from single-family to office commercial.
• Make an appointment to the city tree board.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at Old City Hall on Newcastle Street.
Follow online at https://www.facebook.com/citybwkga or at https://cityofbrunswick-ga-gov.zoom.us/s/91797189705.