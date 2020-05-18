City officials will consider entering into an agreement with Gallagher Marine Systems, LLC, to use the boat dock at Liberty Ship Park when the Brunswick City Commission meets Wednesday.
The company represents the owner of the Golden Ray in the ongoing recovery and salvage. Most of the initial response activities were initiated from Liberty Ship Park and many operations continue the be launched from the site.
City officials will consider an agreement for Gallagher Marine Systems to continue to use the boat dock on the east side of the dock.
In return, the company will pay the city $2,100 a month going back to Sept. 9, 2019. The company will be responsible for any damages to the dock.
The city will receive a lump sum of $25,200 for use of the dock through Sept. 8, and the company will pay the city on a monthly basis if it has to stay longer.
City officials will also consider approval of an amendment to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) which will provide $226,384 for a variety of programs including program administration for the city, a testing site, mobile sanitizing stations, cleaning supplies, emergency shelter extensions for the homeless, extension of homeless services at The Well, hotel-motel assistance, and food assistance.
Second Harvest Food Bank and Lady K’s will be allocated $16,108 for food assistance. Coastal Community Health Services will be given $80,000 for sanitation stations, cleaning supplies and testing sites. The Salvation Army, The Well Day Shelter and Safe Harbor will be allocated $85,000 for homeless services. The Community Development Block Grant program will receive $46,276 if commissioners approve the plan.
Coastal Outreach Soccer has submitted a proposal to make improvements in parts of Howard Coffin Park including the construction of a futsal court. Outreach Soccer plans to apply for a gran from the Atlanta United Foundation for the funding.
As part of the agreement, the city will not be responsible Outreach Soccer will be responsible for any damages caused by negligence or misuse.
Commissioners will also consider providing new city manager Regina McDuffie a city-issued cell phone.