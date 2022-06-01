The Brunswick City Commission will meet today to, among other things, hold a public hearing on the municipal government’s 2022-2023 fiscal year budget.
By the city’s calculations, anticipated revenues for the 2022-2023 fiscal year — which begins July 1, 2022, and ends June 30, 2023 — will be 7.2% over the current fiscal year, despite economic troubles caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Revenue from sales taxes is also expected to come in higher than fiscal year 2021-2022, according to city documents.
Changes in the next year’s budget include funding for new personnel in administration, IT, tax collection, building and facility maintenance, higher health care costs and a 3% raise for city employees.
City commissioners will also consider a request to use 1327 Union St., as a location for a Gullah Geechee preservation museum, accepting an award from the College of Coastal Georgia, designating June 4 as City of Brunswick Community Wellness Day, approving the minutes of the city’s last meeting and financial reports.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. today in Old City Hall, 1229 Newcastle St. in Brunswick. To view the meeting virtually, visit facebook.com/citybwkga.