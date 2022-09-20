Brunswick city commissioners will meet Wednesday to consider approving an application that would pave the way for a 216-unit apartment complex on U.S. 17.
The city’s Planning and Appeals Commission gave its blessing last week, voting 4-0 to recommend commissioners approve the request. The recommendation includes the condition that the developer come back and present development plans at 40% and 90% completion before commencing construction.
Commissioners can accept or reject the recommendation.
“The purpose of the rezoning is to consolidate (the parcel) into one master plan with commercial and residential uses,” city Planning and Codes Director John Hunter told the planning and appeals commission last week.
While the details are not set in stone — representatives of the developer say the plans included in the application are merely conceptual — the developer proposes to build 216 apartment units at 3302 and 3210 Glynn Ave. in nine three-story buildings, 62 townhomes and 24,000 square feet of commercial retail space in three buildings, along with associated infrastructure.
Several residents in the Marshview condo complex and Riverside neighborhood turned out to the meeting to question whether the developer had adequately planned how to mitigate traffic congestion the new residences could cause and the stormwater runoff from paved surfaces on the property.
Brian Hunt, with Roberts Civil Engineering, responded to these concerns by explaining U.S. 17 is a state-owned road, so not much can be done to change conditions there but said the developer will adhere to all laws pertaining to drainage to minimize runoff and potential flooding elsewhere.
He also noted the application under review is not the largest development that could be built there, and that the current proposal was designed with the community in mind.
Other items on the City Commission agenda include:
• An update on remediation projects at three superfund sites — the plant now owned by Pinova, the Terry Creek/Hercules outfall ditch and the former Hercules 009 landfill.
• A presentation from city Public Works Director Garrow Alberson on a drainage upgrade and improvement plan called Rethinking Runoff.
• An alcohol license request from Deep Patel for Lotto Mart 341 at 2432 Newcastle St. Commissioners deferred the request at their last meeting to give the Midtown Neighborhood Planning Assembly time to meet with the business owners.
• An amendment to the city’s pension plan to exempt money from a first responder pay supplement grant from the required 3% withholding for those participating in the pension fund.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday on the second floor of Old City Hall, 1229 Newcastle St. in Brunswick. It will also be broadcast live at facebook.com/ citybwkga.