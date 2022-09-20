Brunswick city commissioners will meet Wednesday to consider approving an application that would pave the way for a 216-unit apartment complex on U.S. 17.

The city’s Planning and Appeals Commission gave its blessing last week, voting 4-0 to recommend commissioners approve the request. The recommendation includes the condition that the developer come back and present development plans at 40% and 90% completion before commencing construction.

