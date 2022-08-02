The Brunswick City Commission will consider approving two tax abatements for new businesses in the downtown Brunswick commercial district when it meets Wednesday.

The first is for a new wedding venue planned for an old warehouse at 1311 and 1315 Grant St. called Queen and Grant. The second is the new location of Original Jay’s Fish and Chicken at the corner of Gloucester and Albany streets.

