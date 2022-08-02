The Brunswick City Commission will consider approving two tax abatements for new businesses in the downtown Brunswick commercial district when it meets Wednesday.
The first is for a new wedding venue planned for an old warehouse at 1311 and 1315 Grant St. called Queen and Grant. The second is the new location of Original Jay’s Fish and Chicken at the corner of Gloucester and Albany streets.
The Brunswick Downtown Development Authority and the city finance committee recommended approval of both at meetings in July.
Queen & Grant’s abatement would come in the form of a $49,492 savings on property taxes spread over 10 years. The venue is being developed by Port City Partners and will accommodate up to 500 guests. Hill said it is expected to create five jobs to operate the venue. It also will support associated jobs in maintenance, upkeep, marketing and advertising.
The tentative opening date is Oct. 15, according to Port City Partners’ application.
Queen & Grant’s property value would more than double, along with the property tax revenue the city gets, DDA Director Mathew Hill told the finance committee at its last meeting.
The request for Jay’s Fish and Chicken comes from Seed Corn Enterprises — owned by former State Court Judge Orion Douglass. It is asking for $17,185 in property tax abatement; a waiver of all building and design permits, business license and planning and zoning fees; and reimbursement of $15,000 for architecture and engineering design fees and $8,635 for utility work in relation to a new commercial building at 1305 Gloucester St.
City officials noted at the finance committee meeting that there is no precedent for reimbursement of utility work or design fees, as those are understood to be incurred by the developer.
The property has a historic value in that it was “a commercial hub in the African American community for decades,” according to the owner’s application. It hosted two businesses mentioned in “The Negro Motorist Green Book” — a segregation-era listing of businesses in the U.S. that would serve Black patrons.
Scanned pages of the 1948 edition of the Green Book attached to the application list Kozy, a restaurant, and Green Cab, a taxi company, at 1305 Gloucester St.
The Village Oven, Silver Bluff Brewing, Sundance Tile and Stone and the Leotis and Kress buildings, both mixed-use commercial- residential developments, took advantage of similar tax abatements.
The goal of enterprise zones is to bring jobs to economically depressed areas and revitalize local economies. Enterprise zones have to be reviewed every 10 years to justify continued existence, Hill explained.
Tax abatements are a tool the city can use exclusively in enterprise zones, he said. Enterprise zones were created by the state legislature and are in place across Georgia.
Brunswick’s downtown is an enterprise zone, Hill said, along with Norwich Street and the U.S. 17 corridor in the city, among others. The downtown Brunswick zone will be up for review in late 2024.
In other business, commissioners will:
• Discuss renewing the city’s flood insurance.
• Consider two appointments to the city’s pension committee.
• Discuss June financial reports.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. in Old City Hall, 1229 Newcastle St. in Brunswick. It can be viewed live at facebook.com/citybwkga.