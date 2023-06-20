Big public safety expenditures are on the City Commission’s Wednesday agenda — over $1 million in total for security cameras, lighting and one-time payments to public safety personnel.
The city had requested $1.5 million from the Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget, said City Manager Regina McDuffie, but the state awarded only $978,450 for security cameras and lighting at intersections and high-crime spots.
“It’s for cameras to be placed at certain intersections and areas as crime deterrents, and also for lighting in areas where we’ve had problems with shootings,” McDuffie said.
With the new equipment, she said the city’s law enforcement should be able to glean identifying information from cars and individuals.
“It’s a major, major enhancement to our law enforcement,” she said.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday in Old City Hall, 1229 Newcastle St. It will also be broadcast live at facebook.com/citybwkga.
The grant request was made in October 2022, McDuffie said, with the expectation that the governor’s office would award the money in January this year.
“I hate to say this, but if they had been awarded on time we may have had the cameras in place and able to combat some of the shootings that have happened recently,” McDuffie said.
Vendors will go through the city’s normal bidding process, with the favored bidder possibly giving a demonstration for commissioners, she said.
The cameras and lighting may be installed by November, McDuffie said.
In addition, she said commissioners will consider spending $112,000 on one-time payments to public safety and public works personnel, part of a years-long employee recruitment and retention process.
Not every first responder and public works employee will qualify, she said, estimating around 90-100 will meet the city’s criteria.
“I call them all first responders,” McDuffie said of the employees. “Everyone knows fire and police put their lives on the line every day … and Public Works, we have them on the road during major disasters. They’re on-call during those times and have to make sacrifices as far as leaving their families and being available for emergencies.”
In other business, the commission will consider liquor license applications from Pie Guy’s Pizza at 710 Glynn Isle, Five Points Mini Mart at 2806 Altama Ave. and Danny’s Corner at 2432 Newcastle St. The commission will receive a $20,000 check from Georgia Pacific for a new fitness court at Goodyear Park.