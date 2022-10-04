The City Commission will consider a request to rezone a residential property that would allow 5 Oaks Farms to expand into Brunswick with a small-scale agricultural operation primarily geared towards educating students.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday in Old City Hall, 1229 Newcastle St.
Owned by Adam Wainwright, 5 Oaks Farms operates primarily out of Wayne County.
The HunterMaclean law firm represents 5 Oaks locally. Ben Hartman, an attorney with the firm, said the roughly 20-acre lot was once a meeting place for the Future Farmers of America.
If the rezoning is approved and 5 Oaks reaches an agreement with the Glynn County Board of Education to buy the land at 50 Faith Ave., just off Habersham Street, the company plans to build three buildings for greenhouse and hydroponic growing and create two outdoor fields for traditional farming and gardening.
Produce grown there would include blueberries, tomatoes and lettuce.
“I vow to make our property on Habersham beautiful,” Wainwright said in a statement.
He said the plan is to not strip the acreage of its natural state but to enhance it to bring out the most in its potential.
“We will be growing our food, which will include lettuces, tomatoes and blueberries, in multiple ways to show the variations at which produce can be grown for total overall output, but also to get kids and grownups alike excited about watching things grow,” Wainwright said.
“Our product is elite, and requested from most of the high-end restaurants in our area. Our local honey is second to none. Everything we do and grow is prepared with the most sustainable of practices.”
Wainwright’s desire is to spread interest in farming and agriculture, Hartman said. He hopes to arrange for local schools to bring students to the farm.
He’s also worked in recent years with the Golden Isles College and Career Academy, bringing welding and carpentry students to the property to help with farm work and practice the skills they learn at GICCA.
With a Boy & Girls Club facility nearby, Hartman said the club will have a chance to bring kids around to learn about agriculture and healthy eating habits.
A parking lot for the facility will be located across the street from Brunswick High School’s baseball and softball fields, Hartman said, and it will be open to the school as overflow parking. A wooded section of the property adjacent to nearby homes will be maintained as a forestry area to maintain some separation, he said.
Along with providing an educational tool, 5 Oaks sells produce to local restaurants and donates some to the Brunswick-based Sparrow’s Nest food bank. It would probably continue to do that at this location, Hartman said, increasing the amount of food donated to the nonprofit.
The new location may also offer produce for sale directly to the public, he added, which adds value from an economic development standpoint.
If all goes well, the farming center could begin operating by spring, Hartman said.
The city’s Planning and Appeals Commission voted unanimously to recommend the city commission approve the rezoning.
One person spoke against the project – former Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey, who attends a church nearby.
At the planning commission meeting, he suggested that once the property is rezoned, it could be used for something other than the positive project Wainwright wants. It opens the door to many negative prospects.
“I believe Adam Wainwright is going to do what he says he’ll do,” Harvey said.
The problem is, he explained, that Wainwright may not always own the property.
The farming company is asking to rezone the property from a residential zoning to Conservation-Preservation. Under the city’s ordinances, a property zoned Conservation-Preservation could serve a number of uses, including a private boat dock or boat house; boat marina; bait house; public utility line; farm for the growing of rice or other agricultural products, including timber; wildlife refuge, including one-family dwelling units of caretakers employed to maintain and protect the refuge.
The next person or company who controls the property may choose to do something else within the bounds of the law, but that might negatively impact the neighborhood.
“What if somebody wants to open a wildlife refuge there? They wouldn’t have to go before the city commission for that,” Harvey said.
If city commissioners approve the rezoning, Harvey said it would amount to spot zoning — when the zoning of one or a small number of parcels differs from the surrounding area, such as a lot zoned for agricultural activities surrounded by residential clusters and a church.
“We decided we weren’t going to do a lot of spot zoning in the neighborhoods,” Harvey said. “We wanted to make the land use consistent.”
He had other issues with the application. If the facility sells products directly and accepts food stamps, he believes it would attract unwelcome guests to the community.
“We’ll get a lot of vagrancy, I believe,” Harvey said.
Commissioners are also scheduled to:
• Consider adopting a more clear ordinance on urban camping or sleeping in public places.
• Hear addresses from the Rev. Wright Culpepper, executive director of FaithWorks, which operates The Well, and Edward Gomto regarding the city’s proposed urban camping ordinance.
• Consider requests to rezone and annex a tract on U.S. 17, which would pave the way for a 216-unit apartment complex at 3210 and 3302 Glynn Ave.
• Review more than $500,000 in capital improvement project contracts related to drainage in the city.
• Consider a request for an alcohol license for a business at 1603 L St.
• Consider changes to the city’s Back to Business Brunswick grant program to focus incentives on the historic downtown commercial district.
• Hear financial reports from the month of August.