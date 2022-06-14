The Brunswick City Commission will consider on Wednesday approving a proposed budget for the fiscal year 2022-2023.
Highlights include a 3% cost-of-living raise for employees, over $600,000 in equipment upgrades and replacement, funding for the demolition of neglected homes and an expansion of the city’s Christmas light program.
Discussion of the budget at the commission’s last meeting was dominated by a conversation on law enforcement, which accounts for 31% of the city’s general fund. Only half of the Brunswick Police Department’s officer positions were filled at the time of the June 1 meeting, according to BPD Chief Kevin Jones.
Commissioner Johnny Cason believed the issue was salaries, but fellow Commissioner Felicia Harris and City Manager Regina McDuffie disagreed. McDuffie noted the city has increased officer pay significantly in the last two years while also offering much better benefits.
Harris suggested citizens should be more willing to observe and report crimes to authorities.
Roughly $11.86 million of the total budget goes to personnel salaries.
Revenue comes largely from property and sales taxes — 37% and 42% respectively. The rest comes from other sources.
Immediately under police costs is general administration at 16%, the Brunswick Fire Department at 15%, with the remaining 37% split between public works, parks and recreation, planning and development, government administration and “other.”
The new fiscal year begins on July 1 and ends on June 30, 2023.
In other business, the commission will consider appointing members to the Historic Preservation Board, Downtown Development Authority, Urban Redevelopment Agency, Brunswick Housing Authority and Coastal Regional Commission.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. in Old City Hall, 1229 Newcastle St. in Brunswick.