Brunswick City Commissioners heard from residents Wednesday night supporting The Well, a day shelter for homeless people on Gloucester Street, and opposing a proposed ordinance cracking down on camping in public spaces.

Edward Gornto, a longtime Brunswick resident, and Jenna Kennedy, FaithWorks CEO, both said The Well should not be moved and that the proposed ordinance would do more harm that good.

