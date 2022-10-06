Brunswick City Commissioners heard from residents Wednesday night supporting The Well, a day shelter for homeless people on Gloucester Street, and opposing a proposed ordinance cracking down on camping in public spaces.
Edward Gornto, a longtime Brunswick resident, and Jenna Kennedy, FaithWorks CEO, both said The Well should not be moved and that the proposed ordinance would do more harm that good.
Gornto read aloud a letter he wrote to the commission prior to the meeting, saying The Well should not be moved and is, in fact, right where it needs to be.
“Before I wrote this letter, I spent three or four days a week going to visit The Well to see what’s going on,” Gornto said.
He was prompted to write the letter by St. Mark’s Episcopal Church’s pastor, the Rev. Alan Akridge. Akridge wrote a public letter to city leadership asking them to take the lead on addressing the issue of homelessness.
During the days he spent there, Gornto said he saw The Well was simply a place for homeless people to get cleaned up, set up job interviews, get access to veterans’ benefits and apply for state identification. Social workers help them with all of this, as well as figuring out what kind of help they need.
Gateway Behavioral Health Services will provide transport for those who need mental health diagnosis or treatment, so he didn’t see the need to move The Well.
“People at The Well are friendly and polite. They’re people who are looking for help,” Gornto said.
Allowing The Well to stay open overnight would help, he said, as it would get homeless people off the street at night and reduce the number of calls law enforcement officers have to respond to. Rather than being moved, Gornto said The Well is right where it needs to be and should get more support from the public and the city government.
Kennedy read a letter from FaithWork Executive Director Wright Culpepper, who was scheduled to speak in her stead but could not attend the meeting.
The letter called to attention several homeless people referenced in the Bible, and said Christians are called to help “the least and the lost.”
Since opening, 7,000 people have been moved off the streets, she said, some only needing one or two of the several services to get back on their feet.
The letter also stated that Brunswick was a different place when The Well opened, and many were able to sleep in abandoned buildings or under porches without disturbing anyone. Now, however, the city is much more healthy and it’s harder to find a niche to stay the night.
Ultimately, homeless people are just like anyone else, she said. There are good and bad among them, but the bottom line is they are people who need help.
She also cited numbers indicating the average daily visitors to The Well have not changes very much in recent years, despite perceptions among the public.
FaithWorks opposes the city’s proposal for a new camping ordinance, she said, because it doesn’t address any of the issue that lead to people ending up on the street. Further, the provision allowing police officers to dispose of any personal effects left behind after an arrest would be extremely detrimental as that’s usually where some keep essential items like ID.
Commissioners were set to rule on whether to implement the new urban camping ordinance Wednesday night, but the meeting extended past The News’ deadline.
In other business, commissioners:
• Held a discussion extending past The News’ deadline about a rezoning and annexation request that would pave the way for a 216-unit apartment complex.
• Voted to defer an application to rezone a property at 50 Faith Ave. to its next regular meeting on Oct. 19. The request came from 5 Oaks Farms, owned by Adam Wainwright. If the rezoning is approved, the property would be used as a small-scale farming venture primarily geared toward educating people about agriculture, according to representatives of 5 Oaks.
• Discussed several other items past The News’ deadline, including over $500,000 in contract to improve the city’s drainage system, changes to the city’s Back to Business Brunswick grant program and a hearing on an alcohol license violation.
Read the Friday edition of The News for the conclusion of the city commission meeting.