City commissioners heard about a downtown business owner’s run-ins with homeless people at her restaurant and voted to consolidate the maintenance of city squares Wednesday afternoon.
Nancy Wilkes, owner of Maggie Mae’s, addressed commissioners during a public comment period about homeless people in the city’s downtown.
Since the commission’s last meeting — at which she also spoke about similar issues — Wilkes said she’s seen a homeless man threaten a woman, police search for and arrest a naked man behind her business while children were around, and had multiple homeless people harass her, her employees and other downtown Brunswick business owners.
All of the individuals arrested were back on the streets a few days later, she said. At least some of the issues involving her restaurant, Wilkes believes, result from people loitering near City Hall to use the public benches. It seemed to her that no City Hall visitors or employees use them, so she asked the commission to consider having them temporarily removed.
Wilkes also said she’d recently witnessed her first drug deal near her store.
“I know y’all think I continuously look for fault, but it is just horrendous. It is sad,” she said.
Brunswick Mayor Cosby Johnson addressed her concerns, saying the city has taken action. The commission has passed multiple ordinances in an attempt to head off some of the issues she brought up, and taken legal action against some entities that enable them, he said. It’s also increased funding to the Brunswick Police Department.
“Officers have clearly been in a heightened mode of patrolling not only the downtown corridor but (elsewhere) in the city of Brunswick,” along with Glynn County police and sheriff’s deputies, Johnson said.
The wheels of government are definitely turning, he said.
Commissioners also voted unanimously to approve a $78,960 contract with Coastal Greenery and Molina Landscaping to maintain planting beds in Hanover Square, the northeast and northwest portions of Queen Square, both halves of Jekyll Square, both halves of Machen Square, medians on Newcastle Street and the parking lot of a city annex building at 503 Mansfield St.
City Public Works Director Garrow Alberson said Jerry Spencer, a landscape architect and volunteer with Signature Squares, is stepping back and potentially retiring soon. He typically managed the contractors. Without him, it’s harder to keep everything straight.
“We’re starting to become uncertain and to who’s managing which square,” Alberson said. “... We felt like it was time to bring it back under one umbrella.”
City Commissioner Julie Martin, also a founder of Signature Squares, said she was glad to see the city investing in the maintenance of squares. They serve to beautify the city and attract new residents and businesses, she said.
In other business, Johnson presented Commissioner Felicia Harris with a proclamation in recognition of her earning a spot in the Glynn County Sports Hall of Fame.
Harris “ranks as one of Glynn County’s best all-time standouts in basketball,” Johnson said, earning “2,511 points prior to the introduction of the three-point line.”
She played basketball for Glynn Academy, Johnson said. After graduating, she attended Bethune-Cookman University and continued to play basketball along with softball and track and field.
Commissioners also raised the city’s stormwater utility fee paid by homeowners from $54 per year to $63 per year, voted to send the city’s updated comprehensive plan to the Coastal Regional Commission and state Department of Community Affairs and accepted an update to the city’s tree ordinance to tighten restrictions on tree removal from public spaces and rights of way.
The stormwater increase included a five-year plan that called for further incremental increases Alberson said. Johnson stated the utility fee is necessary to maintain affordable flood insurance rates for the city.