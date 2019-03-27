The Brunswick City Commission has been asked to write a resolution asking the Department of Transportation for equipment designed to prevent people from committing suicide on the Sidney Lanier Bridge.
City officials are being asked to approve a resolution similar to one approved unanimously by the Glynn County Commission at the March 21 meeting.
The request is being made in response to a Feb. 20 suicide by a woman who jumped off the 185-foot high bridge. Business and community leaders asking for the resolution say as many as 18 people have taken their own lives by jumping from the bridge since it was built in 2003. Authorities have also had to convince others threatening suicide not to jump.
Among those urging city officials to pass the resolution are former county commissioner Cap Fendig. In an email to state Rep. Jeff Jones, R-St. Simons Island, Fendig urged him and other members of the state delegation to support ways to prevent more suicides off the bridge.
“I believe with intent to prevent, a reasonable package of actions can stop or at the very least minimize any future deaths,” he wrote.
In other areas of the country, preventative actions have successfully reduced or even eliminated the number of suicides. Fendig expressed confidence that lives will be saved once the safety changes are implemented.
“It is documented that most suicide intended jumpers interdicted or prevented have not gone to another location to jump,” Fendig said in his response to Jones.
Mayor Cornell Harvey and Commissioner Julie Martin have already expressed their support for the resolution, which will likely be on the agenda for the first meeting in April.
The county resolution explains the request for state help is to increase awareness about how the bridge is being used by people contemplating or attempting suicide.
The resolution states commissions believe “the implementation of effective suicide prevention measures on the bridge will help save lives by serving as a deterrent to those who may be contemplating or attempting suicide based on impulse.”
State Rep. Don Hogan, R-St. Simons Island, has also expressed support for the request but said it’s too late for a discussion in the General Assembly. He said he’d take any requests about bridge safety to state transportation officials.
It’s unclear what type of changes could be made to prevent people from jumping off the bridge, which is open to foot traffic. But according to a 2017 study by the National Suicide Prevention Hotline, there are a variety of ways to deal with the problem.
Crisis phones have be placed in different locations on some bridges with a history of suicides, but there’s no guarantee someone intent on dying will pick up the phone and ask for help.
Public education campaigns are another way to encourage people to seek help or use the crisis phones, but the study concluded the only one way to stop suicides is with barriers.
The arguments against barriers are usually aesthetics and the cost to erect them. But it may also protect against a lawsuit, like one the study said was filed in 2017 by the family of a man who jumped off the Georgia Washington Bridge.
The study concluded “barriers are the most effective means of preventing suicides on bridges.”