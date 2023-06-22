The Brunswick City Commission voted to spend over $1 million in total for security cameras, lighting and one-time payments to public safety personnel on Wednesday.

The city had requested $1.5 million from the Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget, City Manager Regina McDuffie told The News on Monday, but the state awarded only $978,450 for security cameras and lighting at intersections and high-crime spots.

