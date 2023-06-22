The Brunswick City Commission voted to spend over $1 million in total for security cameras, lighting and one-time payments to public safety personnel on Wednesday.
The city had requested $1.5 million from the Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget, City Manager Regina McDuffie told The News on Monday, but the state awarded only $978,450 for security cameras and lighting at intersections and high-crime spots.
“It’s for cameras to be placed at certain intersections and areas as crime deterrents, and also for lighting in areas where we’ve had problems with shootings,” McDuffie said.
She told commissioners the camera system could be installed with other private camera systems in mind, maximizing surveillance of high-crime areas.
In addition, Assistant City Manager Jeremiah Bergquist said it’s possible to pair the cameras with an artificial intelligence service that could be used to automatically check footage for certain vehicles, colors or other details. For example, the AI could be used to sort through hours of footage for a red truck.
“If you’re watching 10 hours of video looking for a red truck, that’s a lot of wasted time,” Bergquist said.
Bergquist said the footage could be stored in an encrypted format on the vendor’s servers.
Mayor Cosby Johnson asked city residents to cooperate with the government on the project by giving the city “context of how to best place these cameras when we do get them.”
Commissioners also voted to spend $112,000 on one-time payments to public safety and public works personnel, part of a years-long employee recruitment and retention process.
In other business, the commission heard from the public on the issues of homeless and vacation rentals.
Nancy Wilkes, owner of Maggie Mae’s, addressed the commission during a public comment period about homeless people on Gloucester Street.
She’s seen deputies from other counties drop off people in front of her store, right across the street from City Hall. One in particular, she said, was dropped off by McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office deputies and obviously had issues. She tried to get the person taken back to where she’d been picked up but to no avail, she said.
“If you brought them here, why can’t you take them back?” Wilkes said.
She also asked the commission not to let The Well, a day shelter and hospitality center for the homeless, reopen at the end of its 65-day closure, which started April 22.
Johnson said the commission has directly asked The Well to seek a new operating permit under the city’s new homeless shelter restrictions.
“No. 1, we have seen a drastic change in the ability to provide safety and stability in our city. At the same time, we’ve seen issues with safety arise at the G Street location,” Johnson said, alluding to a large tent set up at a vacant church at the corner of G and Gordon streets after The Well’s closure. It is not affiliated with The Well.
The entire community must be involved in any effort to provide a homeless shelter, Johnson said, and it can’t be accomplished at the current location as-is.
Also during the public comment period, city resident Robbie Tucker shared his concerns about a vacation rental next door. He said he’s seen things his family shouldn’t have to see or smell – people passed out on the lawn, the smell of marijuana, loud music, trash piled up on the side of the road and more.
He’s called code enforcement several times and nothing has happened.
“I didn’t want to move next door to a party house, a frat house,” Tucker said.
Johnson asked for time to investigate the matter.
Commissioners also accepted a $20,000 check for a new fitness center in Goodyear Park.