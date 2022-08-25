City commissioners voted unanimously Wednesday to set the property tax rate for the next fiscal year, keeping the same rate as the last eight years.
“We are not proposing a change in the millage rate,” said City Manager Regina McDuffie.
City commissioners voted unanimously Wednesday to set the property tax rate for the next fiscal year, keeping the same rate as the last eight years.
“We are not proposing a change in the millage rate,” said City Manager Regina McDuffie.
While the city is keeping the same property tax rate, or millage rate, rising property values mean the city stands to gain more from the same rate. As such, the state requires the city to advertise a property tax increase or to lower the tax rate to the point that the city would gain the same revenue as last year, also known as the rollback millage rate.
The city elected to keep its current millage of 13.219 mills rather than adopt the rollback of 12.304.
Keeping the millage rate the same, the city's total budget will be $18.8 million this fiscal year, more than last year’s $17.4 million. The total budget also includes other revenue sources, like sales tax and new growth.
More sales tax revenue likely comes from more visitors, McDuffie told The News in a recent interview. She based that belief on tourism figures from the Golden Isles Convention and Visitors Bureau, which “shattered pretty much every record we had,” according to CVB Executive Director Scott McQuade.
Inflation plays a role as well, she said, not just in rising costs of goods and services, but also in employee compensation.
“We budget it on a good foundation of growth, and of course we are trying to support the salaries of public safety that was added to the budget last year, and support compensation growth for other employees,” McDuffie said.
Along with a comprehensive compensation package for police, including higher pay and other benefits, the city also increased its minimum pay to $14.05.
“We want to be able to support that not only by providing public safety but improving our infrastructure for that added growth,” she said. “We don’t want people putting up nice buildings and our infrastructure looking raggedy.”
Commissioners entered a closed session at the end of the meeting to discuss litigation.
Glynn County commissioners are scheduled to vote at 5 p.m. today in the Old Glynn County Courthouse, 701 G St. in Brunswick. The county announced last week that commissioners intend to lower its millage rate from 4.453 to 4.119.
