The Brunswick City Commission will consider ratifying its final SPLOST list on Wednesday.
Based on current projections, a 1% sales tax would generate $170 million over six years, but with a potential economic downturn on the horizon, this SPLOST proposal was created with two tiers of project funding.
Tier one represents a most likely level of funding if the county suffers an economic downturn. Tier two is additional funding estimated at a higher level of collections, according to city documents.
Tier one is based on overall collections of $130 million, of which the city’s share is estimated at $28.6 million.
Tier two is based on additional collections up to $170 million, which would provide an estimated $8.8 million in additional funding to the city.
Total estimated funding is $37.4 million. The tiers as presented allocate a portion of each project under tier one and additional funding under tier two.
Also on the city’s plate is the matter of groundskeeping at the city’s three cemeteries — Oak Grove, Palmetto and Greenwood.
During a discussion of a contract with the Georgia Department of Corrections for a prison inmate detail to handle the task, Mayor Cosby Johnson said he wanted to know if and how those prisoners or their families are compensated.
He found the city could not pay the prisoners directly unless they were part of a work-release program, which the city does not employ.
He has asked city staff to price some alternatives.
The total cost to continue using prison labor for another year is $95,518, according to the documents.
Along with the Corrections Department contract price of $49,318, the city also pays $20,700 in fees for the use, fuel and maintenance of a department-owned van and $25,500 for new lawn care equipment needed in the new fiscal year and fuel for said equipment.
City Engineer Garrow Alberson told city officials that a crew of two full-time city employees could accomplish the same output for $87,959 a year. It would cover salaries, equipment and fuel.
Based on two-year-old bids from three contractors for the job, Alberson estimated the cost of hiring a company to be around $200,000 a year.
Commissioners will also consider:
• A conditional-use permit for a portable building sales lot at 2120 Newcastle St.
• A storm debris removal and disposal contract with Ceres Environmental Services.
• A storm debris removal monitoring services contract with Goodwyn, Mills and Cawood, Inc.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. in Old City Hall, 1229 Newcastle St. in Brunswick. It will also be broadcast live on the city’s Facebook page, facebook.com/citybwkga.