A familiar topic will lead off the Brunswick City Commission meeting on Feb. 6 at Old City Hall — a request to discuss Oglethorpe Conference Center project alternatives.
The discussion was sparked by a letter from LaRon Bennett, chairman of the Brunswick Urban Development Agency. He is asking for a study costing $30,000 to $35,000 to determine the cost to build the convention center. A firm estimate could help city officials find ways to reduce costs as a way to resurrect the stalled project, he said.
City officials rejected a $5 million bond request in December to build the conference center.
Police Chief Kevin Jones will make a presentation at the meeting outlining the 2018 crime statistics. The presentation will include the number of violent and property crimes, with a breakdown in different categories such as vehicle thefts, homicide, rape, robbery, assaults and burglaries.
Jones will also present information about calls for service and miscellaneous statistics such as traffic citations, DUI arrests and domestic violence.
City officials will also consider a request to award a contract John McEachern Co. to repair the roofs at the Howard Coffin Park gymnasium/administration building and the roof at the Ritz Theater.
Both of the roofs sustained damage when Hurricane Irma struck the region in 2017.
The bid is for $73,050 and will be reimbursed by GEMA as part of the hurricane storm damages. The work is scheduled to be completed in 120 calendar days after the start of construction. The work session starts at 4 p.m., followed by the meeting at 6 p.m.