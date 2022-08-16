Brunswick City Commissioners will meet at noon and 6 p.m. Wednesday to hold public hearings on the property tax rate.
While the city is keeping the same property tax rate, or millage rate, as last year, rising property values mean the city stands to gain more from the same rate. As such, the state requires the city to advertise a property tax increase or to lower the tax rate to the point that the city would gain the same revenue as last year.
Keeping the millage rate will bring in an estimated $18.77 million in revenue this fiscal year, more than last year’s $17.37 million.
“Property values rose and then we had some growth, which is additional properties being added or if a building was renovated, and it changed value from $100,000 to $300,000, that would be considered growth,” City Manager Regina McDuffie told The News last week. “But the total increase is mostly due to sales tax.”
The city’s expenses have also increased for a few reasons, she said, including pay raises for all employees, a compensation package for first responders and inflation.
At the 6 p.m. meeting, city commissioners will also discuss expanding the Downtown Development Authority’s boundaries to include an area historically home to Black-owned small businesses.
The DDA voted last week to request an expansion of its boundaries to include an area bounded by Norwich Street to the east, Stonewall Street to the west, I Street to the north and F Street to the south.
Commissioners are also scheduled to consider a request to designate Gordon Street as an honorary street for the late Ronnie L. Jones.
According to a petition signed by 25 residents of the road, Jones was a Brunswick native born in 1952. He started working early at age 7, running errands for the elderly and waiting tables on Jekyll Island. At 18, he was drafted by the U.S. Army and sent to Vietnam. After returning, he worked several jobs for the city government and International Longshoremen’s Association. In 2002, he started RL Jones and Sons Funeral Home. He passed away in January 2019.
He was known for providing jobs and apprenticeships for youths, the petition states, sponsored adult and youth sports and held regular events to bring the community together.
“Ronnie demonstrated extraordinary and consistent commitment to his community and dedication of his time and resources,” the petition reads.
Honorary street names are an alternative to renaming a street, which city documents say is a lengthy process that can be disruptive to residents and businesses. The most recent honorary renaming was of Albany Street, which commissioners voted in December to designate as an Ahmaud Arbery Honorary Street.
• An alcohol license request from the Family Dollar on Altama Avenue.
• An update from Golden Isles Development Authority CEO Ryan Moore on the agency’s programs and initiatives.
• Four appointments to the Brunswick Urban Redevelopment Agency to be decided by Brunswick Mayor Cosby Johnson.