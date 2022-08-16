Brunswick City Commissioners will meet at noon and 6 p.m. Wednesday to hold public hearings on the property tax rate.

While the city is keeping the same property tax rate, or millage rate, as last year, rising property values mean the city stands to gain more from the same rate. As such, the state requires the city to advertise a property tax increase or to lower the tax rate to the point that the city would gain the same revenue as last year.

