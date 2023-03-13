Brunswick city commissioners plan to take up a discussion of nuisance properties at their regular meeting on Wednesday in response to the stabbing of a downtown business owner last month.
Commissioners will discuss the matter among themselves and with others close to the issue, including law enforcement personnel.
“At the next meeting we’ll be having a very frank and open conversation, not only among ourselves but with community partners, about nuisance properties … drawing and attracting those who may be causing issues around our city,” Brunswick Mayor Cosby Johnson said at the end of the city commission’s March 1 meeting.
Per a statement from Johnson’s office, a list people invited to “give expert or experiential background during the hearing portion of next week’s meeting” will be released prior to the meeting.
The discussion is a response to the stabbing of Matthew Milburn, 47, owner of Victorian Place Antiques at 1412 Gloucester St.
Brunswick police say he exited the front door of his business at around 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 27. According to police reports, Nathan Cook, 45, a homeless man, allegedly used a shard of glass from a broken mirror wrapped in Spanish moss and stabbed Milburn in the neck.
While Johnson did not single out any particular property, individual or organization, he did mention those “who see it as their God-given understanding and God-given calling to help those who are less fortunate.”
“That is not only their calling but a calling upon us as a city,” Johnson said. “… But it is also a calling up our city to keep us safe and in a way that puts them on a path to sustainability and stability.”
No organization dealing with the homeless has been under as much scrutiny in recent months as The Well, a daytime hospitality center for the homeless on Gloucester Street. While none of the city commissioners mentioned it by name at the meeting, multiple commissioners told The News that The Well is at the center of the issue.
It is a branch of FaithWorks, a local charitable nonprofit ecumenical ministry headed up by the Rev. Wright Culpepper, pastor of First United Methodist Church.
“I plan to be there not so much because of what the mayor said, but we know there’s a lot of people on the radio and on social media expressing their frustrations, and some of their frustrations are the same as ours,” Culpepper told The News on Friday.
The Well is actively engaged in assisting the homeless by providing food, clothing and access to computers and helps them connect with other local services.
Culpepper recognizes The Well has become a political flashpoint due to behavioral health issues among some in the homeless community.
“Sometimes things become chaotic, but for the most part if you come to The Well you’ll find it to be a quiet place inside, and there are a lot of people benefiting from being there,” Culpepper said.
The Well assists all who need help. He referenced a recent incident in which a man from Athens was brought to Brunswick on an arrest warrant and given eight days in jail by the local court. When he was released, he had no ride home. FaithWorks was ultimately able to help him get home, Culpepper said.
“That’s just one story that is not uncommon,” he continued.
It mentioned one of the more recent incidents where The Well provided assistance to the community.
“One of the police officers stopped and let a lady out,” he said. “They picked her up at Parker’s. She’d found her way down here and she wanted to go back to Savannah, but they brought her to The Well.”
These two instances illustrate the complexity of issues around homelessness, he said. Some are simply temporarily put out, while others have bigger problems or deeper issues that keep them on the street.
One thing that won’t solve their problems is closing The Well, he said, calling on the city to take some action to help as well.
Commissioners are not opposed to the idea. In his comments at the commission’s last meeting, Johnson indicated the municipal government has a responsibility to help the homeless.
“They’re part of our citizenry whether we like it or not,” Commissioner Julie Martin acknowledged in an interview with The News last week.
It’s unrealistic to expect the city to corral people indoors somewhere. They’re free and citizens of Brunswick, Martin said, but it’s not unrealistic to provide space in vacant buildings for people to sleep at night so they’re not on the street. Ideally, that provision would also draw people away from the downtown commercial core.
Her concerns revolve around safety. The incident with Milburn highlights a safety concern for residents and the city as it tries to attract more people and businesses.
“We know what the issues are. We have some long-term solutions, but for now we need short-term solutions,” Martin said. “We want people to feel comfortable when they walk the streets downtown.”
Members of local law enforcement also say other towns and counties bring homeless people to Brunswick to take advantage of the services offered here, Martin added.
Like other commissioners, Johnny Cason didn’t fault Culpepper for trying to help the homeless.
“The mission down there is 100% spot on, but the location is just not the right thing,” Cason said.
Commissioner Kendra Rolle concurred, adding that it’s natural for anyone to want to help people.
“But no one’s coming up with an actual solution or sitting down and thinking about how we can do things as a community,” Rolle said.
Culpepper was not opposed to moving The Well as long as it’s located near the services homeless people tend to need — medical facilities, mental health facilities and sources of food, among others.
The commission will meet at 6 p.m. in Old City Hall, 1229 Newcastle St. in Brunswick.
The meeting will also be broadcast live at facebook.com/citybwkga.