Brunswick city commissioners will meet today to consider using federal dollars to fund a renter assistance program.
The city’s finance committee gave a thumbs up to the program at a Monday meeting.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Brunswick city commissioners will meet today to consider using federal dollars to fund a renter assistance program.
The city’s finance committee gave a thumbs up to the program at a Monday meeting.
Under the proposal, the city would contract with the Coastal Georgia Area Community Action Authority to select people to provide assistance. The CGACAA already vets people for rental assistance from the state Department of Community Affairs, City Manager Regina McDuffie said at the Monday meeting, so the city’s ARPA funding would effectively supplement the program.
The money could also go toward utilities, but not toward late fees for rent or utilities, she told the finance committee.
People who own their homes could also get assistance from the program. McDuffie said she was very concerned after examining the city’s property tax sales. Many on the auction block were behind by only a few thousand dollars.
McDuffie recommended tapping $250,000 of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funding to kickstart the program.
The commission will also discuss the issue of loitering around L Street Liquor.
Commissioners deferred the owner’s alcohol license renewal request last month due to loitering complaints. Commissioners suggested he clear loiterers from the property and provide his own security after the owner, Rakesh Patel, said he could not rely on the police. He was resistant to the idea of security, saying it would only make a bad situation worse.
The commission deferred the license renewal until the city’s legal counsel could write up a proposal to impose a security requirement on Patel.
The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. today in Old City Hall, 1229 Newcastle St. in Brunswick.
In other business, commissioners will:
• Consider renewing four alcohol licenses in good standing — Bunky’s at 2803 Glynn Ave., Cool on Cool at 1706 Second St., Downtown Grocery at 1300 Gloucester St. and Snappy Foods at 2905 Glynn Ave. — and review one with a violation, Fountain Package Store at 2300 Norwich St.
• Discuss a contract with CivicPlus for a 311 public line for citizens to call to ask questions, make suggestions and lodge complaints.
• Consider a contract with Georgia City Solutions, an offshoot of the Georgia Municipal Association, for help on hard-to-fill vacant positions.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
It’s going to be a cold Christmas, but don’t expect a white one.
The first of 30 tiny homes for homeless veterans arrived Monday to their designated site on G Street in Brunswick.
Members of the Marshes of Glynn Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution laid Christmas wreaths Monday at the graves of some of Glynn County’s — and America’s — oldest veterans.
Everyone knows that fresh is best, and that’s why purchasing shrimp, fish and other seafood from a retail market like the one at Anchored Shrimp is a great idea. The company specializes in Wild Georgia Shrimp, which is the cream of the crop. According to the Anchored Shrimp website, Wild Geo…
Two Southeast Georgians who lost their lives in combat had their names called Saturday at the Oak Grove Cemetery Society Wreaths Across America observance.