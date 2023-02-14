The Brunswick City Commission will consider throwing its weight behind efforts to protect the Okefenokee Swamp by passing a resolution calling on the United Nations to declare the swamp a World Heritage Site when it meets Wednesday.

Georgia state legislators and members of Georgia’s delegation to the U.S. Congress have issued similar calls in recent weeks for the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization to grant the designation to the Okefenokee in response to an application from an Alabama company, Twin Pines Minerals, to the state to mine an area outside the swamp for minerals. Environmental groups and a state hydrologist claim the extraction process would be harmful to the swamp.

