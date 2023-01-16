On Wednesday the Brunswick City Commission will decide whether to offer a helping hand to homeowners and renters on the verge of eviction or losing their homes.
City Manager Regina McDuffie proposed an arrangement at an earlier meeting with the Coastal Georgia Area Community Action Authority to provide $250,000 to bolster the authority’s renter and homeowner assistance program.
The funds would come from federal funds provided to the city via the American Rescue Plan Act.
McDuffie first brought forward the proposal at the city’s December finance committee meeting.
“This particular item is something that came up because the (Authority) is dealing with a lot of citizens on the cusp of eviction,” she told the committee last month. “After our homelessness summit, we talked about prevention being an aspect of addressing the problem.”
Under the proposal, the city would contract with the Coastal Georgia Area Community Action Authority to select people to assist. Community Action already vets people for rental assistance from the state Department of Community Affairs, McDuffie added, so the city’s ARPA funding would effectively supplement the program.
“The city will contract with an outside agency to determine the eligibility of candidates and award funds. Program length will be determined based on the availability of funds. Neighboring communities have engaged similar programs. The Community Action (Authority) is the recommended partner,” according to a memo from McDuffie to the commission.
She said in December that she saw the move as a “first initial action” and a positive step toward alleviating homelessness and that the city of St. Marys had a similar initiative in the works.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday in Old City Hall, 1229 Newcastle St. in Brunswick.
Commissioners will also discuss:
• Appointments to the Brunswick Housing Authority’s governing board.
• Beginning the process of amending the city’s comprehensive plan.