The City Commission will consider an agreement with Forward Brunswick, Signature Squares and the Downtown Development Authority to renovate Hillary Square when it meets Wednesday.

The square is located at 1515 Norwich St.

More from this section

Cheshire led life of joy

Cheshire led life of joy

If one word summarized Ed Cheshire’s life, it would be “joy.” Cheshire found joy in his work, family and friends, and most of all, in his relationship with God.