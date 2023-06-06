The City Commission will consider an agreement with Forward Brunswick, Signature Squares and the Downtown Development Authority to renovate Hillary Square when it meets Wednesday.
The square is located at 1515 Norwich St.
“The goal of this partnership is to raise resources to fully fund and execute the revitalization and beautification of Hillary Square no later than Aug. 31, 2024,” according to a draft of a contract between the four organizations.
The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. in Old City Hall, 1229 Newcastle St. It will also be broadcast live at facebook.com/ citybwkga.
“Over time, Hillary Square, originally designed as a space for community gatherings, has suffered from encroachment and development,” the draft document states. “Additionally, the Norwich Street Corridor, once a vibrant commercial hub, requires improvements to cater to modern needs. The project aims to reclaim and revitalize Hillary Square, serving as the catalyst for creating a vibrant, pedestrian-friendly environment for Norwich Street residents and visitors.”
Under the draft agreement, Forward Brunswick would apply for a $50,000 community improvement grant from telecom company T-Mobile. The city would provide a match up to $50,000. The city would also provide staff time to manage and complete renovations. The Downtown Development Authority would vet the project against the city’s comprehensive plan.
Forward Brunswick and Signature Squares would work to raise additional private donations to offset costs, per the draft agreement.
Brunswick has 14 squares owing to the city’s layout and the design by Gen. James Oglethorpe during the early days of the Georgia colony. The layout was implemented first in Savannah in 1733 and in Brunswick at the city’s founding in 1771.
Brunswick’s layout differs from Savannah’s in that the squares are sized differently. Hanover and Wright are the largest at around four acres.
According to Signature Squares’ website, “Several squares have a direct association with their namesakes. Others are more mysterious and may have been lost over the turbulent years of the city’s history.
Crispen, Hillary, Machen and Blythe squares could have connections to certain persons or events in Colonial times, but there are no hard facts available at this point in history.”
Commissioners will also hold public hearings on a permit to build a triplex residence at 2802 Hunter St.
They also will consider liquor license requests for a new Bubba Garcia’s location at 201 Gloucester St., Pie Guy’s Pizza at 710 Glynn Isle, Five Points Mini Mart at 2806 Altama Ave. and Danny’s Corner at 2432 Newcastle St.
