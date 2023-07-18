The City Commission will consider seeking the help of the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office in keeping law and order in Brunswick when it meets Wednesday.
A draft contract calls for supplementing police services with deputies when necessary.
“It’s the same thing we did for the county police when we were needing assistance for them to back (Brunswick Police Department officers) up on shift work, (and) making sure we have something in place to reimburse the sheriff,” said City Manager Regina McDuffie.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. in Old City Hall, 1229 Newcastle St. in Brunswick. It will be broadcast live at facebook.com/citybwkga.
Under the agreement, the city would pay $37 an hour for a deputy and $43 an hour for any overtime. If a sergeant is required, the city will pay $42 an hour and $50 an hour for any overtime.
All invoicing and billing goes through the Glynn County Finance Department, per the draft contract.
If approved, the contract will be automatically renewed on a monthly basis for three months. Cancelation is subject to 30 days notice.
The terms of the contract are similar to the one the city signed with the Glynn County Police Department in May 2022. City commissioners will consider extending that contract through March 2024.
Also on the meeting agenda is an agreement with the Glynn County Board of Elections to conduct a municipal election in November, renewal of workers’ compensation policy and an appointment to the Brunswick Housing Authority Commission, which is done by the mayor.
Commissioners will convene a work session at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday to discuss the city’s comprehensive plan update.
