City commission to consider alcohol licenses
Brunswick City Commissioners will meet Wednesday to consider, among other things, alcohol permit applications from Matted Ox Axe Throwing on Bay Street and Snappy Foods on U.S. 17.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
City commission to consider alcohol licenses
Brunswick City Commissioners will meet Wednesday to consider, among other things, alcohol permit applications from Matted Ox Axe Throwing on Bay Street and Snappy Foods on U.S. 17.
Matted Ox at 1510 Bay St. applied for a permit to allow on-premises consumption of beer and wine while Snappy Foods is looking to sell beer and wine at retail.
Commissioners will also hear a presentation on the Downtown Development Authority’s recent activity from DDA Executive Director Mathew Hill, a preliminary presentation on the coming fiscal year’s budget from City Manager Regina McDuffie and a request to spend $200,000 on a bucket truck.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. in Old City Hall, 1229 Newcastle St. It will be broadcast live at facebook.com/citybwkga.
— The Brunswick News
The first Delta CJR-900 landed Monday morning, marking the beginning of a new era at the Brunswick Golden Isles Airport.
College of Coastal Georgia recently announced its plan to recognize the achievements of the spring Class of 2023 with two graduation ceremonies, both of which will take place Saturday at the Jekyll Island Convention Center.
Cunningham Jewelers is preparing to celebrate its 107th anniversary, and is throwing an event in honor of the upcoming special occasion.
CultureFest took place Saturday at the College of Coastal Georgia’s Brunswick campus. The event, previously known as the International Food and Culture Festival, featured a global food bazaar marketplace, music, a culture expo and kids’ zone.
For 80 years, the live oaks have shaded Twin Oaks BBQ on Norwich Street, thus the name.
Safe Harbor’s 2023 Champions for Children Campaign is an exciting initiative aimed at raising funds and awareness for Safe Harbor Center’s critical services for Coastal Georgia’s most vulnerable children, youth and families. The 2023 Champions for Children campaign features an impressive ros…