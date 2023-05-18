The Brunswick City Commission gave the thumbs up Wednesday to plans for a 200-plus unit apartment complex on U.S. 17 in the city limits called Island View.
Maritime Homes, the development company, will move now on to the next steps in the process — filing infrastructure blueprints and architectural drawings with the city and getting permits from the state Department of Natural Resources and the Georgia Department of Transportation before pulling building permits, Planning, Development and Codes Director John Hunter told The News.
By the time all is said and done with the various government agencies, Hunter said most development design documents will be 40-50 pages long.
Local developer Vassa Cate is behind the apartment complex proposed for 3302 and 3210 Glynn Ave. under the LLC Maritime Homes.
“Maritime Homes LLC proposes the construction of 204 apartment units comprised of seven three-story, 24-unit buildings; one three-story 36-unit building; an office; a fitness center and pool; and associated parking on 13.98 acres,” a city Planning, Development and Codes Department report reads.
Commissioners were not granting final approval of the development Wednesday, but signing off on 90% completed site plans before they go to the city's planning department for permitting.
“This is a little bit of a new area for all of us. The purpose of this site plan review was that we could see the work as it progressed. As you heard in my review, staff has found all the elements in this review, with the exception of parking, to meet all our requirements for that area,” Hunter said.
The developer proposes to provide less parking than city code requires, arguing that a second phase of the development will add more parking and that, based on his experience with developing apartments, the city's requirement of two spaces per residential unit is excessive.
The city's Planning and Appeals Commission voted 5-1 to recommend the city deny the preliminary plans. Hunter said the main sticking point was the parking issues. PAC Chairman Lance Sabbe was the only vote against recommending denial.
Jonathan Roberts, with Roberts Civil Engineering, said that, once the second phase of the project is constructed, the full development will meet the city's parking regulations. Current plans for the second phase include townhouses and three commercial units.
Johnny Cason expressed concerns that drainage issues raised by residents of the adjacent Marshview Condos had not been addressed. City Manager Regina McDuffie noted that the drainage ditch for both Marshview and the proposed complex is on private property, so there's not much the city can do at this stage.
Brunswick Mayor Cosby Johnson acknowledged not all concerns of the residents of Marshview or the nearby Riverside neighborhood have been addressed, but that the developer has made concessions and thanked the city's planning and development staff members for their work on the project.
Roberts said the development will comply with all relevant codes – it would meet drainage requirements, lighting would be designed to minimize the impact on adjacent residents and the buffer are in line with the city's guidelines. He also said the traffic situation – about which some residents have expressed concerns, given how busy U.S. 17 is already – will have to be resolved by the Georgia Department of Transportation as it is on a state-owned road.
Julie Martin said the apartment complex plans may not meet everyone's expectations, but it does set a good standard for quality development along the U.S. 17 corridor.
During a public hearing, over a dozen Brunswick residents lined up to speak.
Hal Hart, a Riverside resident, acknowledged the scale of the development and the skill it took to design it. He supports the project but is strongly against cutting down the 58 trees needed to build the complex. He also noted the city already has trouble with parking in parts of the city, and shorting the parking at this complex would not assuage those issues.
Others were concerned that the complex is going to negatively impact traffic on an already dangerous corridor, doesn't meet any of the design standards and renderings looked like any other apartment complex in any other town, lacks any appreciable green space and provides no public access to the marshfront, which the Glynn Avenue Design Framework – a special zoning district on U.S. 17 – calls for.
Bill Brunson, a city resident and former Glynn County commissioner, said he'd tried during his eight years on the county commission to get the derelict hotel formerly on the property at 3302 Glynn Ave., and Vassa Cate was the one to finally get it done.
The site plan wasn't perfect, but Brunson said that he had never seen a perfect site plan during his time on the county commission or the Mainland Planning Commission before that.
Marshview Condos residents Mary McFadden, Helen Stapleton and Les Klinefelter spoke against the development on the grounds that the parking, buffers and stormwater drainage are inadequate. They also felt the complex lacked any of the character the Glynn Avenue Design Framework is intended to encourage.
Stapleton said she was happy to see the hotel go. People who frequented the derelict building caused plenty of trouble for the residents. She reiterated her past concerns about traffic and drainage, asking the city commission to carefully consider the impact on Marshview.
Woody Woodside, a longtime city resident, said he's seen quite a bit of decline in residential growth in the city in the last 30 years. This complex represents the beginning of new investment in the city and encouraged the city to give the developer the thumbs up so they can move ahead with the project.
Jazz Watts, also with One Hundred Miles, supported the residents of Riverside and Marshview. His points echoed those of the residents — that the development doesn't adhere to the Glynn Avenue Design Framework.
One resident, who said her father, Roy Smith, was one of the developers of the Riverside neighborhood, would have supported it.
“This development is a gift to Glynn County,” she said.
Ultimately, commissioners voted to greenlight the site plan 3-2, on the condition that the developer moves ahead with the shared-parking solution. Commissioners Cason and Felicia Harris opposed the vote, while Johnson, Martin and Commissioner Kendra Rolle voted in favor.
In other business, residents of the Urbana-Perry Park neighborhood spoke to the commission about a tent set up next to a derelict church at the corner of Gordon and G streets. Brunswick resident Zack Lyde and the Rev. Leonard Small, a preacher from Savannah, opened up the doors of the church building for homeless people to take shelter in after the closure of The Well, a daytime shelter and hospitality center for the homeless.
City commissioners voted to close The Well for 65 days last month, effective April 22.
“I think all of you except one know I'm angry as hell being here tonight,” said Robert Griffin, who lives across the street from the church. “The Well, that was in the heart of downtown, has moved to my front door.”
He said residents are regularly subjected to vulgarity and witness people relieving themselves in view of the public.
John noted that the impromptu shelter has not been in any way approved by the city commission, he said. Commissioners had the building boarded up and cited Small for the infraction as the one in charge of the operation. Small has a court date on May 31.
“In no way shape form or fashion does this commission believe that is the right way to serve those in indigent circumstances,” Johnson said. “... If you see things that are lewd in nature, we ask you not only to call us and email us, but to contact law enforcement so this doesn't continue to be an issue in our community.”
Also during the public comment period, William Kitts, chairman of the Urbana-Perry Park Neighborhood Planning Assembly, read a letter from Anita Collins, vice chair of the NPA, about a planned apartment complex at 2307 Gloucester St. Proposed by Port City Partners, owned by local investor Brad Piazza.
The letter referenced a meeting in December 2022, when the company's attorney, Jim Bishop, said Piazza would be transparent and was glad to meet with the neighborhood NPA.
“To date, a meeting with Mr. Piazza has not been scheduled. Our next meeting is May 23,” Kitts read from the letter.
She said she was told that Piazza was continuing to discuss construction plans with his consultant. Per the letter, Collins was not happy with the answer and didn't like the fact that the developer was still amending plans nearly two years after they were initially proposed.
The commission also presented proclamations to Marla Atkinson, daughter of City Clerk Naomi Atkinson, for earning her doctorate in physical therapy with a specialty in geriatric care, and Brunswick High student Riyon Rankin for breaking the state high jump record in place since 1983.