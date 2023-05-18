The Brunswick City Commission gave the thumbs up Wednesday to plans for a 200-plus unit apartment complex on U.S. 17 in the city limits called Island View.

Maritime Homes, the development company, will move now on to the next steps in the process — filing infrastructure blueprints and architectural drawings with the city and getting permits from the state Department of Natural Resources and the Georgia Department of Transportation before pulling building permits, Planning, Development and Codes Director John Hunter told The News.

More from this section