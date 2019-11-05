Brunswick voters have an opportunity today to choose two city commissioners to represent them over the next four years.
North Ward incumbent Johnny Cason faces three challengers in the non-partisan election: Gary Bernard Cook, Zach L. Lyde and John Davis Perry, II. The winner has to receive more than 50 percent of the vote or the top two vote getters will face each other in a runoff election on Dec. 3 to determine the next city commissioner.
Things are less complicated in the South Ward, where incumbent Julie Martin will face Al Verheyn in today’s election.
City elections typically don’t generate a large turnout among Brunswick’s 9,739 registered voters, especially with nothing else on the ballot besides the two city elections. A 25 percent turnout would be considered good, election officials said.
Cason said the city’s contribution to the creation of the causeway to St. Simons Island is often overlooked. Affordable housing is a need in the city and the local land bank will continue to focus on abandoned houses. He also expressed support for a convention center attached to a hotel.
Cook expressed his disappointment with the city repeatedly giving into county demands, saying they don’t respect them. Too many tax dollars leave the city and more jobs are needed in the city. He said he is opposed to borrowing money for a conference center.
Lyde said political reform is needed to repair relations with the county, which he said does not give Brunswick its fair share in taxes. He blamed some of the city’s poverty on leadership that has misled the public. He, too, said he is opposed to borrowing money to build a convention center.
Perry said mutual respect is needed between the city and county. He said there is no quick solution to the city’s transportation challenges, but he’d like the city to be more pedestrian friendly. He expressed concerns about senior citizens being displaced and long-term occupancy in houses.
Martin said the city and county need to show mutual respect to improve relations. She said affordable housing is needed and she encouraged people to attend their neighborhood planning assembly meetings to get more involved with local issues.
Verheyn said his fear is the city being left behind by the county. He agreed more affordable housing is necessary to help Brunswick residents struggling with poverty. A transportation study will determine where the routes will be established.
The four polling places in the city are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.