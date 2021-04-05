A second work session about major revisions to city zoning ordinances is scheduled for Wednesday before the Brunswick City Commission meets.
The intent of the meeting is to clearly define everything from outdoor storage to signs as a way to reduce the number of conditional uses in existing ordinances.
There will also be new additions to the zoning ordinance to add clarity. The new changes will make it more user friendly, with easy-to-read charts that will make it faster and easier for people to learn about the requirements on one page.
Once the first phase is approved, city officials and consultants will work on the second phase to look at densities and establish specific standards for the different zones in the city. Parking issues, including future development impacts, parking of recreational vehicles and existing conditions will be included.
The work session with consultants from the Coastal Regional Commission will begin at 5 p.m.
The regularly scheduled meeting will begin at 6 p.m. with a second presentation about the environmental cleanup at the Hercules/Pinova plant. During the last meeting on March 17, consultants explained the scope of work planned this year at the site to address the contamination of soil and groundwater that began decades before the first environmental regulations were established.
City officials at last month’s meeting expressed their disappointment that the cleanup work was being done inside the plant boundaries, even though areas outside the plant also have contamination issues from the plant.
Another issue from the last commission meeting will be how to handle requests for police escorts for funeral processions. The discussion revolved around whether to charge a fee for the escorts, which require anywhere from two to five patrol cars depending on the size of the funeral procession.
City officials will also consider whether to require a form asking for the service, with at least 24 hours notice to help the department know how many officers to have on duty.
Mayor Cornell Harvey will also make one appointment to the Brunswick Housing Authority and another to the Urban Redevelopment Authority.
The meeting will be streamed live at Facebook.com/citybwkga or at cityofbrunswick-ga-gov.zoom.us/j/94591587228.