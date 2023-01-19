The Brunswick City Commission passed a resolution Wednesday to spend federal funds on keeping people on the brink of homelessness in their homes.
“What this resolution does is offer us a chance to partner with the community action (authority) to provide them funding to keep people in their homes,” said City Manager Regina McDuffie. “We’re hoping to address people who have current shelter and helping them not to be evicted or lose their homes.”
Under the proposal, the city would contract with the Coastal Georgia Area Community Action Authority to select people to assist with their bills. Community Action already vets people for rental assistance from the state Department of Community Affairs, McDuffie said at a finance committee meeting in December, so the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funding would effectively supplement the program.
The city doesn’t have much transitional housing to keep people off the streets between lodging arrangements, she said, so this program should at least help people in the short term.
Funding would not go directly to the residents. The authority would pay landlords, banks and utility companies in their stead.
“Our mission is to move our families to self-sufficiency,” said Tres Hamilton, CEO of the community action authority.
Keeping people in their homes has a knock-on effect, she said, also providing stable homes for children and stable workers for employers.
“If they’re worrying about having a roof over their head, it’s difficult worrying about what’s going on at school or getting to work every day,” she said.
McDuffie said the city will be keeping tabs on federal funds used in the program and providing reports to city commissioners.
Commissioner Kendra Rolle, who works with the authority, said many of the people the program would help are unemployed.
“That’s because so many are at home with the little ones and can’t afford childcare, and some are on fixed incomes,” Rolle said, adding that something caused instability in their budget.
Mayor Cosby Johnson commended Rolle and the authority for their work, saying the program is how ARPA money should be used.
“A program like this is on the front lines of homelessness,” Johnson said. “We often ask how people get in these positions, and the work you’re doing is making sure people don’t end up on the streets.”
The commission voted 4-0 to move ahead with the agreement. Rolle abstained due to her involvement with the community action authority.
In other business, commissioners voted to officially begin the process of updating its comprehensive plan.
“It’s everyone in municipal government’s favorite time, the comprehensive plan update,” said city Planning, Development and Codes Director John Hunter.
By law, the city must update its comprehensive plan every five years to get access to some federal grants. The plan must be approved by both the city and Coastal Regional Commission and submitted to the state Department of Community Affairs by October.
A comprehensive plan is a policy and planning document serving as a framework for the municipal government that details citywide issues and potential solutions.
The housing component of the old comprehensive was “insufficient,” Hunter said, so to rectify that he said the city will conduct a study to address housing issues.
City ordinances dictate the Planning and Appeals Commission to be involved in the comprehensive plan update process, so for efficiency’s sake, Hunter suggested having the planning commission fill the role of a steering committee – another group that must be involved. The commission could hold discussions and public hearings on the comprehensive plan at its regular meetings.
Commissioner Felicia Harris wanted a representative from every neighborhood planning assembly on a subcommittee to make sure each one gets representation in the process.
Commissioners opened the floor for a public hearing, but none of the half dozen citizens in attendance spoke. The commission then voted to officially begin the comprehensive plan update process.