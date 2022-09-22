Hercules’ efforts to clean up three superfund sites in Brunswick are moving at “an accelerated pace,” representatives of the company told city commissioners Wednesday.

Mark Johnson, with the local branch of the Gilbert Harrell law firm, and Greg Roush, a consultant on industrial environmental issues with GeoSyntec, gave the presentation on behalf of Hercules.

