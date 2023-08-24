The owners of Bubba Garcia’s told city commissioners Wednesday they plan to open a new restaurant in downtown Brunswick quickly after getting their alcohol license approved.
It could open as soon as next week.
Glynn Academy now has 162 parking spots following the completion of a months-long project that included the demolition of the former school administration office on Egmont Street.
U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack stopped by Brunswick on Tuesday to make an appearance at a conference celebrating 10 years of the Sustainable Forestry and African American Land Retention network.
Electricity production is ever-changing, but Georgia Public Service Commissioner Tim Echols told the Rotary Club of St. Simons Island that the Peach State is at the forefront.
Training received by staff at Altama Elementary School on Tuesday has prepared them for a potential incident as serious as an active shooter or a commonplace random injury.
Tommy and Amanda Crews are living the worst nightmare of every parent. At the end of June, their 18-month-old son, Connor, was diagnosed with Retinoblastoma, a malignant cancer of the eye.
A South Carolina-based developer acquired a 745-acre tract of land at I-95's Exit 42 for a mixed residential and commercial project, including upwards of 2,301 residences and 405,000 square feet of commercial space.
