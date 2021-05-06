A warehouse fire at the Mayor's Point terminal in downtown Brunswick will likely need close monitoring for the next two months.
That was the assessment of Brunswick Fire Chief Randy Mobley during a presentation at Wednesday’s city commission meeting. He told commissioners the last time a warehouse fire with wood pellets happened in the city, it took 60 days of monitoring to ensure there were no smoldering embers ready to spark another fire.
“There is still some burning, but the neighborhood is safe,” he said.
After the presentation, commissioners opened the meeting by declaring May 5 as Pete Correll Day in honor of the former CEO of Georgia Pacific, who was known for his generosity.
Mayor Cornell Harvey said Correll was a “home grown hero” who impacted the community in many ways.
“It’s an honor for me to read this proclamation,” he said.
City officials also agreed to a recreational land use license with Coastal Outreach Soccer to build a mini-pitch at Perry Park. Originally, the proposal was to build the small soccer field at Howard Coffin Park, but city officials realized it was not a good location. After Coastal Outreach Soccer builds the field, the city will not be liable for any expenses including maintenance, repairs and insurance.
“It’s a great program to the city,” Harvey said. “To locate this at Perry Park is even better.”
City manager Regina McDuffie made a presentation of the proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year that begins July 1. The $17. 1 million budget includes added support for the city’s land bank and Downtown Development Authority, as well as a two percent pay raise for employees.
“This is an investment in our city,” she said. “I think its a strong funding plan.”
Commissioners will be asked for tentative approval of the proposed budget at the May 19 meeting.
The presentation was praised for its clarity by using charts to make it more understandable.
“It’s a great presentation,” Harvey said. “We appreciate what our employees do. They need the tools for the job and the pay for quality work. We’re going from good to great.”
In other business, the commission unanimously approved a resolution supporting the removal of contamination from groundwater and soil along the U.S. 17 corridor near the F.J. Torras Causeway.
The resolution calls for full removal and remediation of all contamination in the soil near the Hercules/Pinova plant.
It also asks for the remediation of all contaminated groundwater along the U.S. 17 corridor, including additional testing near the Terry Creek Mobile Home Park neighborhood, when necessary to further delineate a groundwater plume.
The resolution will be sent to state officials, along with one the Glynn County Commission is expected to approve at Thursday’s meeting.
Commissioner Julie Martin also asked the city clerk to put a link on the city of Brunswick website so the public can submit comments before the May 10 deadline for public comments.
“We need to do this,” she said. “It’s a huge part to clean up our community."