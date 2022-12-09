Editor’s Note: The Brunswick City Commission’s Wednesday meeting ran past the deadline for Thursday paper. For coverage of the first half of the meeting, visit thebrunswicknews.com or read it in Thursday’s edition of The News.
At a meeting on Wednesday, the Brunswick City Commission voted to approve changes to the rules governing the Commercial Property Enhancement Grant program.
Via the program, businesses can apply for up to $25,000 to put toward “life safety, ADA compliance, sanitary requirements and critical building improvements.” The program is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act.
Currently, only businesses in the Downtown Development Authority’s jurisdiction qualified, said Brunswick Economic Development Department Manager Aku Ntemo. Ntemo proposed Wednesday expanding the program by partnering with the Brunswick-Glynn County Development Authority to allow any business in city limits to qualify.
Commissioners approved the grant structure earlier this year, but Commissioner Johnny Cason and Mayor Pro Tem Felicia Harris did not like that the final approval of grant applications did not rest with the commissioners, given the amount of money involved. They approved Ntemo’s proposal, but on the condition that any grant applications must be approved by commissioners before funding is awarded.
• Voted to approve an extension of the city’s contract with Glynn County providing recreation and parks services in the city limits. Under the extension, the city will not take over recreation and parks services until Sept. 4, 2023. County commissioners will consider whether to agree to the extension at a meeting on Dec. 15.
• Granted a request from Glynn County Tax Commissioner Jeff Chapman to transfer $29,196.92 in proceeds from a property tax sale so the money can be properly distributed among the city, county and Glynn County School Board.
• Renewed six alcohol licenses for businesses in good standing — Buffalo Wild Wings, Jinright’s Seafood House, Del Sur Cafe, Brunswick Landing Marina, Tropical Island Meat & Grocery and Sunoco at 4528 Altama Ave.
• Heard financial reports from October.