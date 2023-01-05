City commissioners renewed an alcohol license for Fountain Package on Norwich Street Wednesday while an underage sale violation filed against the business is adjudicated in court.
The more recent violation in September 2022 — selling alcohol to a minor — came within a year of the same violation in October 2021. It concerned commissioners that the two violations had happened within a year.
The September charge is still in the courts, said Brunswick Police Chief Kevin Jones. It will go to trial soon.
City attorney Brian Corry said if the owner is convicted of the violation, Fountain Package’s alcohol license will come up again for review.
The owner, Mukeshkumar Patel, said store employees have done all required training. He said they did nothing wrong.
Gary Cook, the one alleged to have sold the alcohol to a minor, spoke in his own defense. Cook said he asked for an ID but the undercover customer gave a birth date without presenting an ID. He claimed undercover operatives must leave the store once asked for an ID, and the officer violated state rules by giving a birth date.
Commissioners voted to renew the alcohol license knowing that if the owner is found to have committed the violation that they will be able to vote on whether to strip Fountain Package of its license.
During a discussion of requests to renew alcohol licenses without violations, Brunswick Mayor Cosby Johnson singled out the Bamboo Lounge, referencing a shooting at the bar a year ago. He asked the owner if any additional security had been added.
“We didn’t change a lot of things. We’re doing what we’re supposed to do. We have security, we have people frisking, we have an off-duty cop on weekends, even on that night,” said Bamboo Lounge owner Nitesh Patel.
Commissioners granted his renewal request.
In other business, Commissioner Johnny Cason asked to discuss a recent incident in Hanover Square. A drunk driver tore through the park, damaging some fencing, landscaping, the electrical system and a pump for the fountain in the center of the park.
City Manager Regina McDuffie said the total sum of damages has not been determined, but in an interview with The News last month she estimated damages at around $50,000.
Also Wednesday, the commission:
• Granted an alcohol license to Schroeder’s Market, a grocery in downtown Brunswick across Gloucester Street from the Brunswick library. The store will hold a soft opening on Friday.
• Renewed liquor licenses for Reid’s Apothecary and Island Jerk Shack.
• Elected Julie Martin mayor pro tem. Johnson thanked Commissioner Felicia Harris for serving two terms as mayor pro tem.
• Set qualifying fees for the November city commission elections at $324. Commissioners Martin and Cason are up for reelection this year.