City commissioners renewed an alcohol license for Fountain Package on Norwich Street Wednesday while an underage sale violation filed against the business is adjudicated in court.

The more recent violation in September 2022 — selling alcohol to a minor — came within a year of the same violation in October 2021. It concerned commissioners that the two violations had happened within a year.

More from this section

Teachers get on-the-job training

Teachers get on-the-job training

A group of Glynn County teachers shared their experiences Tuesday about what they learned shadowing workers with some of the largest employers in the Golden Isles.