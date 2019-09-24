The six candidates seeking two Brunswick City Commission seats had a wide variety of opinions at a candidate forum Monday on where they’d like to take the city if elected.
But they shared consensus on one issue at the meeting at the First United Methodist Church: their feelings about the Glynn County Commission.
South Ward incumbent Julie Martin said mutual respect would help improve relations between the city and county.
“The condescending attitude by the county is not helpful at all,” she said. “We all want our quality of life to be better.”
Martin’s challenger, Al Verheyn, said his fear is being left behind by the county.
“It starts with trust,” he said. “We’re county residents, too.”
North Ward incumbent Johnny Cason said the city of Brunswick played a major role in developing the causeway to St. Simons Island and the county has forgotten that contribution.
“We live in Glynn County, and we are the county seat,” he said. “St. Simons Island is developed because of Brunswick.”
North Ward challenger John Davis Perry II said he doesn’t know the barriers that exist between the city and county, but there have to be shared goals and mutual respect.
Zach Lyde, another North Ward candidate, said political reform is needed to repair relations. He said the county spends city taxpayers dollars “every place except Brunswick.”
“Don’t give the county another dime in taxes,” he said.
The final North Ward candidate Gary Bernard Cook said the city has given the county “everything we can, over and over.”
“They don’t respect us,” he said.
Candidates also discussed a variety of other issues including housing, economic development and transportation.
Verheyn said Brunswick struggles with poverty, and affordable housing is needed. An ongoing transportation study will determine where and if routes are needed.
“We need to provide the opportunity for good jobs,” he said.
Martin said the city has a “desperate need” for more affordable housing, adding the local land bank is helping deal with delinquent or abandoned properties. Job training is available for help on career pathways.
She also encouraged people to attend their neighborhood planning assembly meetings to get more involved with local issues
“You have direct contact with elected officials and police,” she said.
Perry said there is no quick solution to the city’s transportation challenges, but he’d like the city to be more pedestrian friendly. He also expressed concerns about senior citizens being displaced and long-term occupancy in houses.
“It starts with a unified plan,” he said. “We have to set like goals for what we want to accomplish.”
Lyde said the city’s poverty is created by leadership that “has played games with the truth and what they say they will do.”
“You need to use people power to bring about political power,” he said.
Lyde said he was opposed to the city borrowing money to build a conference center, saying the Brunswick Library, convention center on Jekyll Island and outdoor venues are available.
“What you can do is quit playing with the lives of poor people,” he said.
Cook said too many tax dollars leave the city and more jobs need to be available.
“Affordable housing can’t help people who can’t pay for it,” he said. “Nobody’s thinking about the young people.”
Cook said he, too, was opposed to borrowing money for a conference center.
“What you need to do is find a true partner,” he said.
Cason agreed affordable housing is important. He said a continued focus by the land bank will be on abandoned houses. He also explained about the sidewalk and trail work conducted by the city.
He said a convention center attached to a hotel “makes sense to me.”
“A lot of things have changed,” he said. “Times are different.”