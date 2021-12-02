City commissioners pushed for answers Wednesday about what is causing the putrid smell plaguing Brunswick residents.
Staff of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Environmental Protection Division gave an update during a commission work session on their investigation into an air quality concern that began in late 2020 when city residents started complaining frequently of an especially foul smell.
Beth Stevenson, program manager for the EPD, explained to the commission how her team has fielded and followed up on complaints about the smell, descriptions of which she said vary widely.
The EPD is coordinating with local entities and facilities like Pinova, Brunswick Cellulose, Academy Creek and others as the investigation continues.
Their effort to locate a single source of the odor has not yet produced results, Stevenson said.
“Our current priority at this point is to actually close that complaint that we have, that giant complaint that’s been open for a year, and once we close it that will make it available to the public,” she said.
The EPD’s Ambient Air Monitoring Program has begun a new two-month study to evaluate local sulfur dioxide emissions in the same timeframe as last year’s events of concern
The sources are likely, Stevenson said, in or near the one-mile buffer zone surrounding Brunswick Cellulose and Academy Creek.
The majority of the complaints have been made by residents living in a square made by Prince, Union and Albany streets and First Avenue, Stevenson said.
“That’s where I would say the bulk of the complaints are coming from,” she said. “But they are sort of spread out, up to the north. We’ve had a few from St. Simons and then there’s been a couple as far away as Jekyll.”
The information EPD provided fails to provide a resolution to the problem, said Commissioner Felicia Harris.
“Something needs to be done,” she said. “An urgency needs to be put to this.”
Commissioner Vincent Williams asked what actions have been taken to resolve this problem following the investigations that have been done so far.
“We’re still in the investigative state, doing inspections and things of that nature,” Stevenson answered. “Until we can find what the source is, it’s difficult to say what exactly they can do or can be done to mitigate it.”
Mayor Cornell Harvey said he’s concerned about the appearance that the city government is not taking any action to address this concern.
“These complaints just didn’t start overnight,” he said. “They’ve been complaining for a good little bit now, almost a year.”
He asked if the Golden Ray has been investigated as a factor.
“We have Pinova and we have Academy Creek — they’ve been with us for years and years, and it just seemed like this smell kind of creeped up on us,” he said. “And the only factor that we can determine maybe is some of the underwater cars and whatever that was underwater during this time when the Golden Ray was submerged.”
Efforts to investigate the Golden Ray’s impact found that descriptions of its odor did not seem consistent with the other complaints EPD received, Stevenson said.
Sharon Ehle, treasurer for the Glynn Environmental Coalition, said the conversation during the work session was dancing around naming what some believe to be a likely culprit.
Commissioner Julie Martin said she doesn’t get the sense that a lot is happening proactively to determine where the odor is coming from.
“I feel like this meeting is just placating us and letting us know you’re out there looking around and trying to figure it out but you haven’t come to any conclusion,” she said.
Complaints she’s heard describe the odor as caustic and report that it causes people to cough, to have watery eyes and to wake up during the night.
“I realize it may be a small part of the population, but those are city residents and their issues need to be addressed effectively,” she said.
Karen Hays, who leads the EPD’s Air Protection Branch, said the agency is being careful not to incorrectly identify the source of the odor.
“We want to be certain,” she said. “We want to be right. That’s very important.”