The Brunswick City Commission voted Wednesday night to approve an ordinance cracking down on camping in public spaces.
“We don't intend to use this as the tip of the spear to create a mass arrest or mass incarceration, it's for law enforcement to be able to address some situations that arise in the city,” said City Attorney Brian Corry.
The ordinance not only addresses camping on public property but also lays out procedures for dealing with property seized.
The city’s current code includes a section under “Offenses and Miscellaneous Provisions” that reads: “It shall be unlawful for any person to camp anywhere in the city except at such places as may be designated by the commission for that purpose.”
It does not define the term “camping.”
The proposed anti-urban camping code is broken out into its own section titled “Urban Camping and Improper Use of Public Spaces.”
In it, camping is defined as “occupying or using a public park, public area, square or parking area … for living accommodation purposes such as sleeping activities or making preparations to sleep … or storing personal property or storing other belongings, making a fire, carrying on cooking activities or using a tent or other structure for habitation.
“These activities constitute camping if, in light of all the circumstances, it reasonably appears that in conducting one or more of these activities, the person is in fact using the area as a living accommodation, regardless of the intent of the person or the nature of any other activities in which the person may also be engaging.”
The proposed code revision requires one verbal warning before an arrest on charges of camping and prevents private landowners from allowing camping on their property unless the land is properly zoned.
The verbal warning requirement is in the hopes of not continuing the cycles of arrest-jail-release many in the homeless community undergo, Corry said. The cycle is not helpful for anyone, he said.
It also outlaws camping in private areas that would block access to buildings, driveways, streets, sidewalks, alleys or other areas with limited entrances.
Exceptions include activities approved by the city commission and medical emergencies.
The Brunswick Police Department or city code enforcement officers can, without notice, confiscate any equipment used in camping.
During a public comment period, FaithWorks CEO Jenna Kennedy said she thinks confiscation can be very damaging to homeless people, as they often keep important personal items like state-issued ID with their belongings.
She said she wished the city would instead deliver personal items confiscated from homeless people to The Well.
Corry said it would not be a very difficult thing to come to an arrangement along those lines.