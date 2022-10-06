The Brunswick City Commission voted Wednesday night to approve an ordinance cracking down on camping in public spaces.

“We don't intend to use this as the tip of the spear to create a mass arrest or mass incarceration, it's for law enforcement to be able to address some situations that arise in the city,” said City Attorney Brian Corry.

