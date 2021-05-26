City approves tentative budget
Brunswick city commissioners unanimously approved the preliminary budget for the upcoming fiscal year Tuesday at a special called meeting that lasted about 30 minutes.
The $17.1 million budget includes added support for the city’s land bank and downtown development authority. The budget also includes a two percent pay raise for employees.
In an earlier budget meeting, city manager Regina McDuffie said it was necessary to take some money from the fund balance to pay for the basic necessities to keep the city running. Commissioners did approve additional cyber liability coverage with the city’s general liability insurance coverage.
A vote to approve the final budget is scheduled for the June 2 Brunswick City Commission meeting.