City commissioners unanimously approved a resolution Wednesday to establish a committee to make a recommendation that will determine the future of a Confederate monument in downtown Brunswick.
The monument erected in 1902 in Hanover Square has been defaced at least twice in the past year, and city officials have received calls and emails asking for the memorial to be removed.
City commissioner Vincent Williams, who was appointed chair of the committee, said there is a sense of urgency in addressing the issue after commissioner Julie Martin urged being deliberate about the creation of the committee and determining their role.
Mayor Cornell Harvey said there are many qualified people from diverse backgrounds who have already volunteered their time to serve on the committee.
“Some of the people on the list could add good discussion on the issue,” Harvey said. “You want someone to have knowledge.”
Commissioners agreed on a nine-person committee before engaging in a lengthy conversation about the qualifications the appointees should have. At one point, Williams suggested throwing together the names of everyone who volunteered to serve and randomly drawing nine names.
But Harvey insisted certain segments of the community need to have a voice on the committee. Commissioners agreed and voted to approve the resolution to create the committee. The city will advertise for people interested in serving and ask them to send a letter explaining their qualifications and why they should be appointed to the committee.
“All we want is an advisory committee to tell us what to do,” Harvey said. “We’re making another issue working on this issue. I feel strongly we need to have certain organizations represented on that committee.”
Earlier in the meeting, commissioners voted to defer a request for a license to serve beer and wine at Country Boy Cooking.
Commissioners appeared to lean toward approving the license request from Travis Riddle, a relative of Ahmaud Arbery, a man whose shooting death in February has received national attention.
Riddle plans to open a new restaurant, Country Boy Cooking, on Norwich Street.
“I’m bringing 20 to 25 new jobs to Brunswick in the next several months,” he said.
The issue opponents brought up at the pubic hearing to grant to license request is the new restaurant is less than 600 feet from Greater Hall Temple Church, and many congregation members are opposed to any business next door selling alcohol.
Interim pastor George L. Lewis said he didn’t have a problem with a new restaurant opening next door. His issue was the sale of alcohol there.
“He has to respect our beliefs and what we stand for,” Lewis said. “I believe he should respect that.”
Harvey said he understood both sides of the issue and suggested a compromise.
“The law says the commission has discretion,” he said. “It seems like we have to make the hard decision together.”
Commissioners agreed to defer a decision until the July 15 meeting to give both sides more time to work out a possible resolution to the issue.
A rezoning request was unanimously approved that will enable construction to a tiny home community for homeless veterans to be built in Brunswick. Organizers said 20 of the 36 prefabricated homes have already been built. Construction will begin in August, and the complex should be completed by August 2021.
Officials involved with the project estimate as many as 80 homeless veterans live in the Brunswick area, and the tiny home village will give them the opportunity to regain stability in their lives.
John Bartosh, one of the organizers of the initiative, said a staff member will be on site and the village will be surrounded by fencing.