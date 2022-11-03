The Brunswick City Commission voted Wednesday to accept a $6 million grant on behalf of St. Mark’s Towers to cover repairs and install hurricane-resistant windows in the two high-rise structures.

The Georgia Department of Community Affairs awarded the grant.

