The Brunswick City Commission voted Wednesday to accept a $6 million grant on behalf of St. Mark’s Towers to cover repairs and install hurricane-resistant windows in the two high-rise structures.
The Georgia Department of Community Affairs awarded the grant.
A number of the complex’s 150 apartments were damaged by Hurricane Irma in 2017. The Federal Emergency Management Agency paid for patch jobs that allowed residents to return to their homes after the storm but did not bring the units up to the standards required to resist future storms.
Roxane George, the city’s Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery manager, said the city is not on the hook for any matching funds.
At a Monday meeting of the city’s finance committee, City Finance Director Kathy Mills said the city may incur some costs in managing the project and tracking progress, but George said the grant would cover those costs after the fact.
On Wednesday, George said the DCA indicated it would consider reimbursing large expenses incurred by the city during the project.
The money has to be spent within three years, George said.
Commissioners Kendra Rolle, Felicia Harris, Julie Martin, Johnny Cason and Mayor Cosby Johnson voted to accept the grant.
St. Mark’s Towers Executive Director Jenna Lightfoot and Peter Schmidt, chairman of the board of St. Mark’s Towers, addressed the commission before the vote.
Lightfoot said the facility serves seniors 62 and older and provides several additional services, including a beauty shop, transportation and planned activities.
“Over the years, we have provided housing to those who would otherwise be homeless in this community,” Lightfoot said.
It’s a beautiful community the residents have built, she said, establishing friendships, raising children and grandchildren and holding family events in the building.
Schmidt said the grant was four years in the making and took a lot of work from a lot of people to secure the $6 million. It’s not cheap to operate the 40-year-old structures and it’s not getting any cheaper, he said.
The foundation that runs the towers has worked hard to avoid a “refinancing merry-go-round” in paying off the debt incurred during initial construction, Schmidt said. He thinks it can be done, but it’s been “a long row to hoe” due to government regulations applying to the towers.
In other business, the commission:
• Approved 12 alcohol license renewals, all of which had no violations on their records for the past year.
• Voted to renew Stripling’s alcohol license after reviewing a single violation. Stripling’s committed its first offense and only reported offense in September when it sold a beer to an underage police cadet during a sting operation, said Brunswick Police Department’s Deputy City Marshal, Armelia Brown. A representative of Stripling’s said a $3,000 system requiring clerks to scan physical driver’s licenses before a sale was implemented to prevent it from happening again. City Attorney Brian Corry said the store had taken all due precautions, in his opinion. Harris opposed the renewal on the grounds that she believed the business should be fined.
• Heard from resident Johnny Hillary, who spoke about flood prevention. He said Georgia Pacific’s parking lot would flood until it installed tide gates at the drainage outlets to keep king tides and storm surges from pushing water back up into the drainage system. He said he wanted to fight for the city to install such gates at all drainage outlets. He’s lived between F and G streets since 1976. It’s obvious drainage system was not designed with king tides and storm surges in mind, he said. Commissioner Julie Martin asked city staff members to investigate the issue.