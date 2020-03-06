The city of Brunswick is getting ready for its annual spring cleaning.
Volunteers are being sought to canvass the city for the fourth annual city cleanup on April 18.
City commissioner Felicia Harris said the cleanup was created as a way to bring citizens, stakeholders and others with the common goal of making Brunswick a better place for everyone.
“The greater vision is not just to do trash cleanup but to have a complete day of beautification around the entire city of Brunswick,” she said. “It affords the opportunity for relationships to be built around a cause greater than ourselves.”
Some volunteers will pick up trash, while others provide lawn service, or clean and repair blighted properties.
Last year, Harris said as many as 350 people volunteered. She said the number continues to grow every year.
Areas will be assigned according to the number of volunteers needed for designated areas. Teams from different civic groups, nonprofits, churches, fraternities, sororities, neighborhood associations and others will be given the ability to choose different areas of the city to concentrate on.
“We’d really like to have the Board of Education send out a multitude of volunteers to help clean up around the areas in which schools are located,” Harris said.
The goal is to canvass the entire city, but Harris said it will be dependent on the number of volunteers.
“The more we have, the broader the effort,” she said.
The cleanup will last about two hours, with volunteers meeting at the Roosevelt Harris Senior Center at 9 a.m., where team captains can pick up their team packages. Volunteers are recommended to wear outdoor work clothes, hats, and bring sunscreen and bug spray in case they are needed. Bags, gloves and water will be provided.
The bags of trash will be collected the city’s public works department. And a cookout for volunteers will be held for volunteers only after the cleanup ends.
“The annual citywide cleanup is a day that reflects who we are as a community and what we can be when we work together,” she said.
Call Deborah Craig at 912-267-5500 to register a team or for more information about the cleanup.