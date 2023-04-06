Brunswick Mayor Cosby Johnson says the city is doing everything it can to address the homeless situation in Brunswick despite claims that it is not.

Johnson said the city is doing what it can within reason during the city commission meeting Wednesday.

More from this section

Sea turtles released on Jekyll

Sea turtles released on Jekyll

Twelve turtles embarked on new journeys Tuesday, when Georgia Sea Turtle Center staff released the former patients into the ocean waters off Jekyll’s beach.