Brunswick Mayor Cosby Johnson says the city is doing everything it can to address the homeless situation in Brunswick despite claims that it is not.
Johnson said the city is doing what it can within reason during the city commission meeting Wednesday.
That began with increasing the budgets and offering new recruitment incentives for the Brunswick Police Department and committing $200,000 to homelessness prevention, helping people on the verge of losing their homes to keep them and stay off the street by assisting with day-to-day bills.
Other actions are planned. He said the city will be paying to board up 50-plus derelict and abandoned homes in Brunswick that are known to be frequented by violent people and those engaging in illegal acts.The BPD and city administration also are evaluating a proposal to hire personnel trained to handle people with mental health issues and domestic cases to ride along with police officers.
The department has also been asked to begin enforcing recently passed anti-camping ordinances with zero tolerance, he said.
“We understand it will be difficult,” Johnson said, noting city police and fire departments have bigger budgets than they've had in a long time.
He said the commission will be sending a letter to the Georgia Attorney General's office asking the state to be tougher on repeat offenders. Repeat offenders are the result of the judicial system dropping the ball.
“We arrested them, we took them to jail,” Johnson said. “When we arrest people and take them to jail, it is incumbent on the justice system to ensure people with repeat violent actions are prosecuted.”
Brunswick police are accosted and attacked when attempting to apprehend these individuals, Johnson said. The AG and courts need to step up their end to keep offenders off the streets.
"All of this in an effort to make sure the city takes effective action that will solve problems around homelessness in the long term, and that it doesn't engage in “knee-jerk reactions,” he said.
His comments came after several residents asked for solutions to homelessness and the issues springing from it.
Residents and business owners offered several ideas, from forcing the closure of The Well, a homeless day shelter and hospitality center, to increased funding for the Brunswick Police Department and training officers to deal with people with mental issues.
Tyler Jones, a member of the Historic Brunswick Neighborhood Planning Assembly, presented a resolution passed by the NPA to close The Well, work harder on hiring new police officers and look at changes to city laws and codes to prevent more establishments like The Well from opening in the city.
“We recognize the solution to homelessness is larger than the city of Brunswick,” Jones said. “We are genuinely sympathetic to those experiencing temporary housing challenges, and we believe those people should be treated with compassion and dignity, and what's happening now in the city is not dignifying.”
He cited recent violence incidents at and around The Well and testimony by Brunswick Police Chief Kevin Jones, who said drug dealing and prostitution are not uncommon around the day shelter.
Debbie Brown, whose family has lived and operated businesses in downtown Brunswick for decades, echoed Jones' sentiments.
“Good people have paid a heavy price for The Well's inability to operate properly,” Brown said.
Violence, assaults, drug dealing, human waste, personnel possessions and trash left on the streets weigh heavily on residents' minds. She brought to the meeting what she said was a “crack pipe” found outside First Baptist Church Brunswick. She urged the commission to hold The Well accountable for everything happening “as a result of it.”
Residents, business leaders and small business owners told the commission about issues ranging from threats to assaults, drug deals and sexual activity on their property among the homeless population.
The mayor reiterated that the commission would not comment on individual preseniations.
One woman insisted the commission tell those gathered what it was doing to address the problem, saying, “There's no sense in giving you comments. I have given you comments, they have given you comments. ... This has gotten to the point where it's unmanageable and all you do is sit here.”
Johnson said the commission has not been idle. He said the city has been spending a lot of time working with “community partners” to develop a comprehensive policy that will actually fix the issues long term.
Out of four violent incidents involving homeless persons, only one had been to The Well recently, said Jenna Kennedy, operations manager at FaithWorks, which runs The Well. Those who are violent, verbally or physically, are not allowed inside.
Moving The Well will not solve their problems, she said.
The number of 911 calls to The Well does not tell the story of what happened, she said. The reports do not detail how many were medical emergencies or how many times it was an outsider to the local homeless population.
Over 1,400 people have come through The Well since it opened in 2015. Most come after being evicted from their homes tp make connections with family, friends or public services. Those who are violent are typically those who are unknown or not currently connected to The Well, said the Rev. Wright Culpepper.
He reeled off the first names of people who come to The Well, saying they are people with lives and stories. The alleged culprits in three recent incidents – a stabbing of a local store owner, the rape of a minor and a robbery by machete – were unknown or had not been to shelter in a long time.
Sean Williams, alleged to have stabbed a man for his bike last week, did frequent The Well, he noted.
Brunswick Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Ralph Staffins applauded the commission for taking a pro-business stance and helping to attract more commerce to the Golden Isles and said the homeless issue threatens continued growth.
City Commissioner Julie Martin thanked residents for speaking their minds and reminded them that commissioners are city residents as well and see the same issues. The problem is too big for the municipal government to handle alone, however.
“It is going to take the many nonprofits we have in our community to bring to bear some of the solutions and programs we need in this community to service these folks,” Martin said.
Following comments from the public, City Attorney Brian Corry gave a presentation on the first draft of a new ordinance restricting homeless shelters and homeless services in the city limits. Commissioners agreed to extend a moratorium on new homeless shelters in the city through the first weekend in May.
The ordinance would not apply to those currently operating in the city.
The ordinance restricts homeless shelters, homeless day shelters, rapid rehousing services, homeless prevention programs, homeless educational services, hygienic services, job and job-training programs, mental health services, homeless management informational data collection, substance abuse programs, family crisis programs, homeless veteran services, domestic violence prevention programs, youth counseling, food preparation and distribution, the supplying of clothing and other daily necessities, counseling providers or other endeavors intended to provide aid to homeless individuals on an exclusive basis.
Under the proposed ordinance, any such services would be required to get a conditional use permit approved by the commission and an occupational tax license. Conditional use permits must be reviewed by the city's Planning and Appeals Commission and are subject to a public hearing.
The draft ordinance also lays out other restrictions for shelters and services, including bans on loitering and camping, and sets a minimum distance from facilities like schools.
The Well was never an appropriate establishment for the city, said Commissioner Felicia Harris. She supports the proposed ordinance because it gives the city more say in future attempts to open homeless shelters and service centers.
Commissioners also formally proclaimed April 6 "George Lee Rose Day" in the city and presented the proclamation to Landy Rose, his daughter.