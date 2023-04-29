Brunswick officials cited a minister from Savannah on Friday for a tent set up in the parking lot of St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church at the corner of G and Gordon streets.
The tent was set up to hold services under and to provide shelter for homeless people.
The Rev. Leonard Small, pastor of Litway Missionary Baptist Church, was not there to accept the citation from city Building Official Chris Jones. Local Attorney Kevin Gough accepted it in his place.
The church building — in which homeless people were being allowed to stay after the closure of The Well, a daytime shelter and hospitality center for the homeless on Gloucester Street — was boarded up on Wednesday after city officials declared it unsafe for occupancy.
With the church building no longer accessible, the Rev. Zack Lyde, once pastor of the church, had a tent set up for shelter Thursday. Small and Lyde were given 24 hours to remove the tent but refused to do so.
On Friday, Jones cited Smalls for violating city code section 23-25-5B, which states that a permit is needed for a “religious meeting in a tent or other temporary structure.”
Friday morning, Lyde said he would be holding services there and would not stop even if forced to remove the tent.
Gough said he believed the citation was in violation the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act, which, per the U.S. Department of Justice, is intended to protect “individuals and religious assemblies and institutions from discriminatory and unduly burdensome land use regulations.”
City code says the church needs a permit to hold tent services, but Gough said such permits couldn’t be granted for St. John’s because of the zoning district it is in.
“(Small) was cited for not having a permit when the city won’t issue one,” Gough said. “The DOJ says a church need not apply for a permit when it would be futile to do so, as I understand it.”
Gough added to Jones that the tent would not be coming down over the weekend and invited Jones back next week to cite them for Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
Small and Lyde had been housing homeless people in the church building Wednesday when city authorities declared the building derelict and boarded it up. Several officers with the Brunswick Police Department and the city’s code enforcement division, along with other city and county elected officials and staff and deputies with the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office, were present during the incident. No arrests were made.
City Manager Regina McDuffie told The News on Wednesday the city’s position is that the building was not being used as a church but as a homeless shelter and therefore fell under the city’s new ordinance restrictions governing homeless shelter and service providers. She acknowledged that the property still enjoyed a church property tax exemption, however.
Under the new ordinance, any shelter or homelessness services provider must apply for a permit and receive approval from the city Planning and Appeals Commission and the City Commission.
McDuffie said it is the city’s responsibility to take into account all citizens, not just the homeless, referencing calls made by residents of the neighborhood to city police.
A resident living near the church called the Brunswick Police Department to report homeless people gathering in the building on April 22. The caller said there was suspicious activity near a work truck and that people were visibly using the restroom outside in plain view of others, according to daily police call logs.
Lyde called the city heartless for running out the homeless when it closed down the church and providing no alternatives.
“If they cared, they wouldn’t have people out in that wind and rain last night,” he said, referring to a heavy thunderstorm that drenched the Golden Isles Thursday night.
Lyde pointed the finger at the leadership of The Well as much as anyone else since the organization made the decision to cooperate with the city and close for 65 days rather than pushing back against it.
The City Commission voted last week to impose a 65-day closure on The Well, which started on Saturday, after residents and business owners complained about it following violent incidents police attributed to homeless individuals.
“What were these people going to do?” Lyde asked, gesturing to others taking shelter under the tent.