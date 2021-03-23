City commissioners are joining Mayor Cornell Harvey in opposing plans that would remove Brunswick’s standing as a Metropolitan Statistical Area.
Harvey sent a letter to federal officials expressing his opposition to downgrading Brunswick to a Micropolitan Statistical Area as soon as he learned about the proposal.
His letter was followed by another letter signed last week by each of the four city commissioners expressing similar concerns.
Harvey had said earlier he would ask the commission to pass a resolution formally objecting to the change. He now feels a resolution is no longer necessary.
“Last week we decided a letter with strong wording and all our signatures would send a strong message,” Harvey said.
The designation change proposed by the U.S. Office of Management and Budget would require a metropolitan area to have to have a population of at least 100,000 people. More than 85,000 people live in the Golden Isles.
Harvey said he believes the letters from city officials will complement the county’s efforts to retain the metropolitan designation the Golden Isles has held for 70 years. The Glynn County Commission adopted a resolution opposing the change last week.
One of the major concerns is that the downgrade will force the city and county to compete with other municipalities for funding for projects and that those decisions will be made by the state.
If the city keeps the metropolitan designation, funding for projects will come automatically from the federal government.
“With the Metropolitan Statistical Area designation, we get direct distribution of funds,” Harvey said. “We don’t have to compete.”
One concern about competing is state officials have historically invested more in the dense metropolitan Atlanta area and other large cities than in rural areas.
OMB officials say the proposed change is for statistical purposes only and that no area losing its metropolitan designation will be impacted in any way.
The Brunswick MSA includes Glynn, Brantley and McIntosh counties.