Qualifying for city races in St. Marys and Kingsland began Monday, with four incumbents filing the paperwork and paying the fee for another term in office.

St. Marys Mayor John Morrissey is seeking a third term in office, but he will face a challenger this election. Former Cumberland Island National Seashore superintendent Jerre Brumbelow also qualified Monday to run for the mayor’s job.

St. Marys City Council members Dave Reilly and Allen Rassi also qualified to seek another four-year term.

A fourth St. Marys incumbent, Linda Williams, did not file the paperwork to qualify on Monday. But if Williams seeks another term in office she will face a challenge for the Post 6 seat by Lisa James.

In Kingsland, two seats will be contested in the November elections. Incumbent councilman James Galloway qualified for another term in office Monday. No other candidates, including incumbent councilman Mike McClain, filed paperwork to run for city council in Kingsland on Monday.

Both cities made a transition to hold elections on even-numbered years when state and federal elections are held as a way to increase voter participation in municipal elections.

Candidates in both cities can qualify at their municipality’s city hall until Friday afternoon. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in both cities. The qualifying fee for St. Marys mayor is $342 and the fee for city council is $270.

In Kingsland, the fee to run for city council is $180.75.

