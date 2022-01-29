City officials canceled a planning retreat Friday after discovering they had failed to give proper notice of the meeting.
The retreat was scheduled to be a roughly six-hour informational session for newly elected officials at the Jekyll Island Gold Club. It was to be an opportunity to discuss policy among the five commissioners and chart a course for the city.
But the retreat — set for 8:30 a.m. — had to be canceled when it was realized the city had failed to give the public and the media 24-hour advance notice, required by state law.
The News did not receive a notice of the retreat until around noon Thursday.
Instead of letting the conference room reservation go to waste, city officials decided to use the time slot as an educational session for newly elected Mayor Cosby Johnson and North Ward Commissioner Kendra Rolle, City Manager Regina McDuffie told The News.
A reporter who showed up to attend the session was informed that it was not open to the public but was shown a copy of the day’s agenda, which consisted of discussions on presentations from various agencies, including the Golden Isles Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Golden Isles Development Authority, as well as city department heads.
Georgia’s law on open meetings requires governments to notify the public at least 24 hours in advance if a quorum of elected officials are to be present. A quorum is the minimum number of officials needed to vote on official action.
Meetings must be open to the public with only few exceptions. Elected bodies can vote to enter a closed session to discuss topics limited to litigation, property transactions and certain personnel issues. Votes must be conducted in an open session, however.
Changing the number of commissioners present to only two, a number that included the mayor, removed the need for advanced notice, McDuffie told The News.
City Commissioner Julie Martin said it was a simple mistake that led to the meeting not being announced publicly 24 hours in advance but said the repurposing of the session served a good purpose.
“(Johnson and Rolle are) the ones that kind of need to be brought up to speed,” Martin said. “I would like to still have a planning session, whether it’s a retreat or a meeting or whatever you call it.”