Funding for a planned mass transit system in Brunswick was approved for the second year of operations.
The new bus service is set to begin in November 2021 and consists of four buses and two vans.
City commissioners at Wednesday's meeting were asked to approve more than $701,000 in federal funding to help pay for the second year of operations. The city has already received $1.7 million to purchase the buses and pay for all the planning needed to establish the service.
Commissioner Johnny Cason cast the lone dissenting vote, expressing concern about the $357,000 in matching funds the city will have to pay. The city did not have to pay any matching funds to start the service thanks to the CARES Act.
The goal of the federal funding is to help municipalities establish a bus service that will become self-sustaining.
The size of the buses will be determined after ongoing studies are completed. The service will run seven days a week.
“We don’t want to see empty vehicles,” city manager Regina McDuffie said.
John Hunter, the city’s planning department director, said a business plan for the entire operation including location and number of bus stops, staff, sponsorships and partnerships is ongoing.
Earlier in the meeting, several public hearings were held to resolve a potential spot zoning issue. The National Guard Armory and a tract with a water tower owned by the Brunswick-Glynn Joint Water and Sewer Commissioner were rezoned from R-6 residential to G-C, general commercial.
The discussion began with a proposal to rezone a vacant lot to enable a business owner to create a towing service. Commissioners expressed concerns the property could turn into a lot filled with junk vehicles before deferring the vote on a conditional use permit until they decided whether to rezone to National Guard and JWSC properties.
Both rezoning requests were approved unanimously with no public comment.
Commissioners then voted to approve a five-year conditional use permit to enable a towing service business to be established on the vacant lot adjacent to the two rezoned sites. Mayor Cornell Harvey said the five-year permit will ensure the business owner complies with the conditions about the length of time vehicles can remain on the property and the landscaping required.
“We’re trying to establish Norwich Street as a commercial corridor,” he said.
In other business, commissioners voted to downsize the city’s pension committee to three people as a way to save the city money on state mandated training. The three members would still have to report to the city’s pension committee and the city commission can overrule any decision made by the committee.