The city of Brunswick’s budget for the next fiscal year is higher this year again thanks to some remaining money from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
In total, the city’s budget is tentatively set at $24.3 million, City Manager Regina McDuffie told Brunswick’s finance committee on Monday. Just over $4.1 million of that is remaining ARPA funding. Minus the ARPA funding, the budget is $20.2 million, a 7.48% increase over this fiscal year’s $18.7 million budget.
Property taxes are expected to account for $5.4 million of the city’s revenue in the next fiscal year; sales tax, $9 million; and other taxes, $3.8 million. Other taxes include the insurance premium tax and a franchise tax on utilities, McDuffie explained.
Taken together, taxes make up 90.1% of city revenue. The rest comes from non-tax income.
“We’re being very conservative with our budgeting. That $5.4 million is exactly what the property taxes are for this year, so we’re not budgeting an increase,” she explained.
Last year, the city brought in $8.9 million in sales tax revenue and budgeted $9 million for the coming year, McDuffie continued.
“It’s virtually no increase we’re budgeting in sales tax … and sales tax is very volatile anyway, you have to be careful if you hang your hat on it,” McDuffie said
The city is pulling $550,000 from its fund balance — essentially savings — to cover basic operations, which is a small piece of its $10.2 million balance, she added.
The city is seeing reduced revenue in several areas, including building permit fees. Last year, building permits brought in $330,000, but this year the city is budgeting $250,000.
The fiscal year 2023-2024 budget includes 242 employees, 11 of them recently hired for the city’s revived recreation department. The recreation department is estimated to cost roughly $1.1 million annually.
Only 210 of the 242 positions are filled, McDuffie said, with a lot of them in the Brunswick Police Department. Effective Dec. 1, a 3% raise goes into effect for all employees.
ARPA funds will primarily go towards housing programs and development, she said — $2.5 million. Federal funding will also be used for small business support and relief, Howard Coffin Park upgrades and city public transit services.
The committee also heard an update on a splash pad going into Orange Park. It was originally intended for Mary Ross Waterfront Park but was relocated due to concerns about it getting in the way of festivals and large events.
“The engineering and the documents were submitted to the health department today by the installer. As soon as the health department signs off we’ll be ready to start on the splash pad installation,” said city Public Works Director Garrow Alberson.
A restroom and utility shed to house the pad’s water pump are under construction, he said.