The city of Brunswick’s budget for the next fiscal year is higher this year again thanks to some remaining money from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

In total, the city’s budget is tentatively set at $24.3 million, City Manager Regina McDuffie told Brunswick’s finance committee on Monday. Just over $4.1 million of that is remaining ARPA funding. Minus the ARPA funding, the budget is $20.2 million, a 7.48% increase over this fiscal year’s $18.7 million budget.

More from this section

Blessing of the Fleet brings crowd to Darien

Blessing of the Fleet brings crowd to Darien

Every boat in Darien’s annual Blessing of the Fleet Sunday got a blessing from a clergyman Sunday, but they also got a huge welcome from the crowd on the U.S. 17 bridge, the waterfront and the pleasure boats in the Darien River.

St. Simons scouts earn Eagle rank

St. Simons scouts earn Eagle rank

Vince Forgione and Liam Middleton jokingly gave fellow Boy Scouts of America Troop 248 member Kyle Lafferty a hard time for earning his Eagle Scout rank so young – at age 14.